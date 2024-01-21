Bossip Video

Reneé Rapp delivered a great first performance on Saturday Night Live along with her surprise guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Surprisingly, taking the stage to introduce the pop singer was veteran cast member and Mean Girls superstar Rachel McAdams.

Rapp hit the Studio 8H stage, rocking a cute all-black two-piece pants set. Several background dancers dressed in all pink accompanied her on stage, along with a bubble gum pink three-tier cake.

In the middle of the performance, the cake gracefully turned, exposing Megan inside — a delightful surprise for the SNL crowd. Together with Rapp, they flawlessly delivered their fan-favorite collaboration.

Rapp posted the exciting announcement of performing on SNL on Dec. 16. She captioned the photo, “Yeah you’ve got to be f***king kidding me.”

Social Media Raves About Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion Performing Together On SNL

Many fans took to the comments to congratulate her and wish her well on her performance.

One user wrote, “THE WAY YOU’LL BOTH EAT THIS UP SO HARRD!” While another commented, “GONNA BE THE HOTTEST SNL TO DATE!”

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the Black Regina George at the Mean Girls premiere earlier this month. She talked about their collaboration and how this accomplishment was a dream.

“I love Reneé. As soon as I met her I was like, ‘Oh, you my friend. OK.’ I love it. I love her and I love Mean Girls,” Megan told ET. “It was only right they had to call the H-Town hottie out here. I been calling myself the Black Regina George for, like, ever. And here I am. This is really my dream, so I’m so happy. I’m excited to be a part of this.

Reneé had similar sentiments about the rap superstar as well!

“I love Megan. Megan is the greatest. Megan is the greatest,” she said. “She’s, like, the coolest person and is also incredibly talented and works really, really, really hard. Like, works really hard. She is also, obviously, very resilient, and she didn’t have to be. I think she’s really incredible.” she told ET.

Before their duet, Rapp wowed the crowd with a soul-stirring performance of her single “Snow Angel,” the standout track from her debut album that dropped back in August.

Outside of viewers loving Reneé’s electrifying performances, many applauded the singer for speaking candidly about her sexuality.

“I have so much respect and admiration for reneé rapp. she’s so loudly and proudly and unapologetically gay, and her normalizing that and things like saying lesbian when so many treat it like a taboo word.. THIS is what a queer hero is. what a gorgeous breath of fresh air she is.”

During Reneé’s sit down with The Times, she revealed that she agrees with the theory that Regina doesn’t show any interest in the men she dates.

“No, she doesn’t. She just uses them as a little pawn which is kind of what I’ve done with the men that I’ve dated in the past when I was dating men.”

Rapp added that as she herself is queer, she brought elements of herself to the role. “I’m gay,” she said. “I’m not out here playing her as a straight girl.”

Check out The “Not My Fault” video below!

Did you enjoy Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance? Are you here for this duet? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts below!