If you were looking for a magically, motivating story of melanated matrimony-dom, we’ve got just the series for you!
Hulu just unleashed the new trailer for Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez and we’re already insanely in love with this beautiful Black couple.
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is a fun, exciting peek into the personal lives of WWE’s hottest couple.
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s road to WrestleMania is a wild ride, as Montez continues his ascent and Bianca fights to hold on to her title. With the support of their tight knit group of friends, family and fellow superstars, the dynamic duo somehow always manages to pull off the impossible.
