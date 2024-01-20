Bossip Video

Get ready for a dose of romance! Jennifer Hudson and rumored beau Common are set to spill the beans on their relationship in the upcoming episode of Hudson’s talk show.

In a recent teaser for an episode of Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, the songstress graciously receives flowers from her rumored beau, Common. During the show, she candidly inquires about his dating life, and he doesn’t hesitate to share his thoughts.

In a brief excerpt, Jennifer Hudson features Common as a guest on her talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Graced with a lovely bouquet, the Chicago native shares a warm embrace with her, and the host promptly dives into the burning question.

Hudson wasted no time. She directly asks Common about his dating status in the clip, prompting a response from the hip-hop vet: “Yes…one of the most beautiful people I ever met. She’s smart, and she’s talented.”

The clip doesn’t definitively confirm that Common is addressing Hudson. However, persistent relationship rumors have circulated for some time amid photos of the Chicago stars looking very cozy.

Cameras Spotted The Suspected Secret Lovers Looking Coupled Up Several Times Since Reconnecting For A New Film

As BOSSIP previously reported, speculation about their romance emerged in July 2022 following a cozy dinner date. A witness, sharing a photo of them together, stated that there was abundant flirting and giggling during the encounter.

Since then, the love birds couldn’t dodge the cameras that consistently spotted them enjoying each other’s company. In November, sources close to the couple affirmed their connection. Witnesses noted another recent sighting of them on a date.

Prior to the trailer for their upcoming juicy conversation, paparazzi photographed Common and Hudson boo’d up in the front row at a basketball game earlier this week.

The episode aired Friday and is expected to be accessible on Jennifer Hudson’s YouTube channel sometime next week.

Are you here for this couple? Let us know your thoughts below!