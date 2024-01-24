Bossip Video

After making millions in NIL money during his prolific collegiate career, top NFL prospect Caleb Williams extended his winning streak by teaming up with sour gummi brand Trolli–his favorite pre-grame and sideline snack.

As part of the collaboration, Trolli will release a limited-edition “Caleb Williams Mix” pack of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers available to fans through an online sweepstakes running through February 18, 2024.

“I’ve been a fan of Trolli’s Sour Brite Crawlers ever since youth football, and fans have even caught me sneaking them in on the sidelines during games throughout my college career,” said Williams. “My friends and teammates have always joked about how much I love them so having my own personal “mix” with this partnership with Trolli is truly a dream come true. I’m super excited to share these special packs with everyone!”

The partnership marks Trolli’s first-time collaboration with a projected top NFL draft pick and Williams’ first brand deal since declaring for the Draft.

“Trolli has had an exciting year in the world of football. Every weekend, we see Crawlers being devoured on the sidelines and in locker rooms,” said Tia Craddock, Brand Manager, Trolli at Ferrara Candy Company. “Just like Trolli, Caleb Williams pushes boundaries and always brings an element of excitement and thrill whenever he’s on the field. His fandom for Trolli sour gummies has been on full display for the past few seasons. Our collaboration to bring fans the exclusive mix of Sour Brite Crawlers is the perfect way to bring the unexpected to football and sour gummi fans everywhere.”

According to ESPN’s Draft Guru Mel Kiper Jr., Williams will be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears despite the franchise already having a previous top pick at QB.