Caleb Williams cried in his mother’s arms after Saturday’s loss to Washington and social media responded with mixed reactions.
Before this year’s college football season started, everyone’s agendas pushed a narrative that it was USC and Caleb Williams’s year for the taking. Over and over again we heard how he could be a rare back-to-back Heisman winner but on Saturday, November 4, Williams and USC faced a determined Washington team that defeated them 52-42.
Shortly after the nail was put in the coffin in the game, Williams was spotted crying in his mother’s arms on the sideline.
Caleb Williams shares an emotional moment with his family after the loss pic.twitter.com/4WJemvAb4r
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023
With this loss and plans to enter the draft, Caleb will leave without playing a playoff game and without a conference title at USC. If crying in his mother’s arms wasn’t enough to spark social media reactions, then his post-game plans certainly fired up fans on Twitter.
According to the NY Post, a devastated Williams said that he just wanted to go home and cuddle with his dog after the game.
“I want to go home and cuddle with my dog and watch some shows,” said Williams. “I don’t know. Like, we lost the game. Something you work hard for throughout months, years to have big games like this, try and go win and play your best, each and every one of us.”
“We came out with a loss today, so emotionally, I want to go home and I want to lay with my dog.”
There is nothing wrong with a man showing emotion at any time, but these back-to-back shows of emotion brought strong opinions on social media. With football being such a violent sport, crying and cuddling puppies doesn’t necessarily fit the brand.
How it started for Caleb Williams….
How it’s going….. pic.twitter.com/ZVFLdC6F5y
— 1st & Goal Podcast 🎙 (@goal_1st) November 5, 2023
You can check the next page for all the good and bad reactions to his emotional night.
Last year when Max Duggan cried in the post-game press conference Caleb shared a laugh on social media. It was tasteless and later deleted according to FoxNews. In the case of Max Duggan he ended up making it to the National Championship Game this year. For Caleb, this weekend might have put him in the crying Hall of Fame next to Tim Tebow.
Here are some of the reactions to Caleb Williams’s weekend actions from social media.
How about play better and man up you soft weirdo ass hat wearing excuse making clown! Quit making excuses for these soft ass kids and man up! I wouldn’t draft his nail polish wearing ass if he was the last Qb available https://t.co/OS6jZS1hRK
— Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) November 5, 2023
We're supposed to feel bad for Caleb Williams?
Didn't he paint "Fuck Utah" on his nails then lose?
Didn't he say "Lol" to an emotional Max Duggan?
Doesn't he want part ownership of the NFL team that drafts him?
Nah, lol, this shit too funny.
— SpidaWRLD (SuttonSZN) (@JPJ_Island) November 5, 2023
I have no issue with Caleb Williams crying with his mom post game.
I prefer authentic emotional health over fake toughness. Men are allowed to cry. pic.twitter.com/gw7qjImcXG
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 6, 2023
I done seen Caleb Williams cry like 6 times in my life and ion know this mane
— ⚜️The B-U-N™⚜️ (@BayouBun) November 5, 2023
So NORMALLY I wouldn’t fault a player for crying in the stands after a tough loss, but Caleb Williams, the kid who said he is staying in if he doesn’t like who has the first pick, and that he wants team equity in his rookie deal is a delicious exception pic.twitter.com/LvVkHrZb6u
— Danny (@DannyDoubleYew) November 5, 2023
This is the real story stop posting Caleb Williams crying. https://t.co/JrofE9j0IU
— Shazaam (@RR11058911) November 5, 2023
I’ve come to the conclusion that the Caleb Williams discourse is about folks not liking him more than it is about his actions. Which…. Is something.
— Reeta the CFB Gatekeepa (@theNFLchick) November 5, 2023
A lot of men acting funny bc Caleb Williams crying. You don’t know what he’s going through or been through. He went to his parents and let it out. Don’t be fucking weirdos. It’s ok to feel.
— kris (@killakrisssss) November 5, 2023
