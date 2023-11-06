Caleb Williams cried in his mother’s arms after Saturday’s loss to Washington and social media responded with mixed reactions.

Before this year’s college football season started, everyone’s agendas pushed a narrative that it was USC and Caleb Williams’s year for the taking. Over and over again we heard how he could be a rare back-to-back Heisman winner but on Saturday, November 4, Williams and USC faced a determined Washington team that defeated them 52-42.

Shortly after the nail was put in the coffin in the game, Williams was spotted crying in his mother’s arms on the sideline.

Caleb Williams shares an emotional moment with his family after the loss pic.twitter.com/4WJemvAb4r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

With this loss and plans to enter the draft, Caleb will leave without playing a playoff game and without a conference title at USC. If crying in his mother’s arms wasn’t enough to spark social media reactions, then his post-game plans certainly fired up fans on Twitter.

According to the NY Post, a devastated Williams said that he just wanted to go home and cuddle with his dog after the game.

“I want to go home and cuddle with my dog and watch some shows,” said Williams. “I don’t know. Like, we lost the game. Something you work hard for throughout months, years to have big games like this, try and go win and play your best, each and every one of us.” “We came out with a loss today, so emotionally, I want to go home and I want to lay with my dog.”

There is nothing wrong with a man showing emotion at any time, but these back-to-back shows of emotion brought strong opinions on social media. With football being such a violent sport, crying and cuddling puppies doesn’t necessarily fit the brand.

How it started for Caleb Williams…. How it’s going….. pic.twitter.com/ZVFLdC6F5y — 1st & Goal Podcast 🎙 (@goal_1st) November 5, 2023

