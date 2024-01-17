Bossip Video

Love Is Blind is baaaack! And this time they’re in Charlotte…

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.





Starting February 14, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes, as these singles embark on their journey of romance and self-discovery:

Week 1 (Feb 14): Episodes 1-6

Week 2 (Feb 21): Episodes 7-9

Week 3 (Feb 28): Episodes 10-11

Week 4 (March 6): Episode 12 (finale)

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as co-hosts.

Hit the flip to meet the new cast.