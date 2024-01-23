YFN Lucci caught a break in his racketeering case and after accepting a plea deal, he will be eligible for parole this summer.
Good news has found its way to YFN Lucci after the rapper sat in jail for three years on racketeering charges. On Tuesday, Lucci pleaded guilty to violating one count of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. This is a vast reduction of felony counts originally outlined in the case and it also means he avoids the most serious charge of felony murder.
According to TMZ, prosecutors never thought Lucci pulled the trigger in a deadly 2020 shootout but they suspected he was the driver and the plea deal comes reportedly just before the case was set to head to trial.
WSBTV reports that just before the announcement of his sentence Lucci, real name Rayshawn Bennett, apologized to the victim’s family as well as his own.
In the end, Lucci received a 20-year sentence with half to be served behind bars. Luckily he received credit for time served and will be eligible for parole after serving 1/3 of his sentence.
When it comes to the YSL RICO case that his rival Young Thug is facing, YFN Lucci has always maintained that he will not take the stand. After the plea agreement was announced, Lucci’s lawyer Drew Findling echoed the same sentiments to the media.
