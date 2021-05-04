Bossip Video

YFN Lucci was named along with 12 other people in a 105-page racketeering indictment in Atlanta related to gang activity.

YFN Lucci started his year being the first owner of the new Maybach truck in the United States—but that was before his year would take a drastic turn for the worse. Lucci would end up being a wanted man in connection to a murder and shootout in Atlanta, where he was reportedly in a car that dumped a body in the road after leaving the scene. He would later turn himself in and eventually be released on bond.

Authorities are currently trying to revoke his bail after they said he allegedly went to a strip club the same day he was supposed to head home on house arrest. They also say his ankle monitor is showing irregular activity as if its been tampered with. According to Atlanta’s WSB-TV, his year is continuing to nose dive as he was just named in a 12 person, 105-count, 75 page gang related racketeering indictment.

Rayshawn Bennett, better known as musical performer YFN Lucci, is among a dozen suspects indicted in a 75-page, 105 count racketeering indictment focused on factions within the Bloods street gang. “This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 Investigative reporter Mark Winne in an exclusive interview. “There’s been a huge spike in violent crime,” Willis said. “I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime.”

If its anything you should fear, its the feds and being hit with a RICO charge. To make things worse, being hit with a racketeering charge while on house-arrest already doesn’t help anything. His lawyer Drew Findling says Lucci is innoncent and hasn’t done anything but be a rapper.

“He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world.”

Hopefully Lucci can prove his innocence, but when it comes to RICO cases, winning just never works out for those fighting them.