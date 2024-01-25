Bossip Video

Blac Chyna is spending more time with her kids these days, and she could not be more excited about it.

Angela White–also known by her stage name Blac Chyna–recently sat down for an interview with ET alongside her new boyfriend, Derrick Milano. During the conversation, the social media star talked all about her life with not only her man, but with her kids: King Cairo, 11, and Dream Kardashian, 6.

The former reality star revealed that she has 50/50 custody with both Rob Kardashian and Tyga, respectively, making her able to spend more time with her children than ever before.

“I fought my way through it. It’s done. I’m so excited. You have no idea,” she says of winning her half of the custody of her kids. “[It’s working] splendid. I’m in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me,” White continued. “Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong.”

The mother of two went on to say that despite knowing her boyfriend, she likes to spend time with her kids without him in the picture.

“Yeah, they definitely know Derrick, but sometimes just being in a relationship, a new relationship with a male, women they tend to cater more to the male, and that’s just never my thing,” Chyna explains. “My kids are my kids, they came from me.”

She also went on to clarify that she never asked for child support while battling for custody, saying, “I just want time with my kids.”

“And by all means, if I’m going to have to go to court and fight for it, that’s just what I’m going to do,” White continued.

Blac Chyna getting 50/50 custody comes following years of back and forth between her and the fathers of her children. Back in 2022, the model blasted her exes for not supporting her monetarily, referring to herself as a “single mother.”

Once her tweets got posted to The Shade Room, both Kardashian and Tyga took to the comments to reveal just how much they pay for school, adding that they both have their children in their custody almost every day of the week.

Tyga commented: “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.” Kardashian left a similar comment explaining his situation, writing: “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Now, White has gone from seeing her children once or twice a week to having 50/50 custody, which is certainly a big improvement.

Her boyfriend, Derrick, also told ET that he “100 percent” wants to propose, adding that he “absolutely” wants more children with Chyna.