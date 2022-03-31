Bossip Video

Usually, when men mess with the same girl, they’re not exactly fond of one another–but that disdain can change reeeeeal quick when y’all both have the same point to prove.

On Wednesday, March 30, Blac Chyna took to Twitter to indirectly call out the fathers of her children, saying she “had to give up” three of her cars because she allegedly receives “no support” from her exes.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she tweeted.

Chyna followed that up with a second tweet, writing, “Single no support child support,” going on to say that she is still “practicing gratitude.”

Unfortunately for the model–who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga and 5-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian–fans didn’t get to share their condolences for long, as her situation ended up being exposed within just a few hours.

Once her tweets got posted to The Shade Room, both of her children’s fathers took to the comments to reveal just how much they pay for school, adding that they both have their children in their custody almost every day of the week.

Tyga commented: “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”