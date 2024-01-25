Bossip Video

Brand new episodes of Love & Marriage: DC will premiere this Saturday, January 27 after the series’ year-long hiatus, and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive sneak peek at what’s going down.

In a clip from the forthcoming season, #LAMDC OG’s Erana Tyler and Ashley Silva discuss their big blowup at the Silvas’ home that ended with Joi and Erana being kicked out. The besties are clearly still at odds and having a one-on-one to try to work it out, but it’s going left.

Visibly annoyed and still bothered by the Christmas quarrel, Ashley asks Erana why she ran out to check on Joi after the singer disrespected her during the holiday party.

“That bothered me,” Ashley confesses in the forthcoming season. “What I would have thought is let me check on the person who owns this f***ing house. Let me check on the person who invited me here.”

Erana insists that her actions were harmless. She claimed that there was “so much going” on from the fight that she didn’t see Ashley standing on the steps as she ran out of the door.

“I ran straight into where everybody was going. It was chaos. It was just so much going on that I didn’t even think…You think I’m thinking about whose owning the house or what when all this chaos is going on? When there’s all these people yelling?” the star argues.

Defending herself, Erana says she would have stepped in to check on Ashley if she saw her at the doorway, but that wasn’t the case during the chaotic Christmas fight.

“I could have left. It could have been me leaving and not coming back,” she adds in the exclusive clip.

The seemingly shady comment doesn’t sit well with Ashley. During a confessional, the reality TV veteran questions whether she should continue to mend her friendship with the serial entrepreneur.

“Right now, I am really wondering where me and Erana, where our friendship lies. I don’t know if we are as close as I thought we were.”

Before the clip ends, Ashley scolds Erana for putting her hands in her face during their messy argument at the Christmas party. The podcaster and content creator argued that a true friend wouldn’t exhibit such hostile behavior.

“I kept saying to you, ‘Let’s stop right now’ because I’m not going to do this with you. Because we bout to get to a point of no return,” she said, before Erana interjected, “Okay, but you know my temper…You think I was listening to anything coming out of your mouth?”

Yikes!

It looks like there’s more drama in store for this season, too! Check out an extended first look for Season 3 of Love & Marriage: DC below.

Love & Marriage: DC returns January 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?