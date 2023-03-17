Bossip Video

Have you been keeping up with Love & Marriage: DC?

The second season of Love & Marriage: D.C. introduced a new power couple to the group, Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who became instantly smitten on the Potomac iteration of OWN’s “Ready to Love” series in 2021, and were engaged earlier this year. The series has also continued to follow Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Saturday’s upcoming episode. In the clip below, Joi, Ashley and Erana are having a kiki when Ashley admits she spilled the tea on Joi and Clifton already being married.

Check out the clip below:

Dang Ashley didn’t even seem to be apologetic in the LEAST. Obviously Joi should never have trusted her. We can definitely understand how Joi and Clifton might have wanted to retain some degree of privacy since their relationship has been so public from day one. Do you think Ashley had a point at all saying they shouldn’t be hiding their marital status?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Clifton and Joi question Ashley’s intentions after she exposes that they are secretly married. Winter performs at her Romancipation event with her new guy. Erana and Ashley call a truce with Winter at her event, but Joi gives Ashley the cold shoulder.

A new episode of Love & Marriage: D.C. airs tomorrow, Saturday March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?