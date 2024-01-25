Bossip Video

She will not be silenced! We’ve been following Arian Simone and her venture capitalist fund, Fearless Fund since it’s inception and we love everything she has accomplished.

Arian Simone’s latest podcast just debuted their first episode with T.I. which released today delving more into the controversial Fearless Fund litigation case.

The first episode features Arian Simone and in a discussion surrounding the federal lawsuit Fearless Fund and Fearless Foundation are facing against conservative Edward Blum. The conversation is a deep dive into what has taken place thus far and what the company still has to face ahead of their upcoming court appearance on January 31st in a case that will be the litmus test for the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Check out their conversation below:

We LOVE this. What a powerful conversation. We truly hope that the culture will seize this as a moment to come together and make noise ahead of the Jan. 31st court appearance.

“To embark on this transformative journey with the launch of “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone” is an ode to perseverance, determination, and unwavering resilience,” says Arian Simone. “We are in an era where diverse voices and perspectives are crucial. This podcast is more than just a series of conversations; it’s an invitation to embrace fearlessness and live life on your terms. In ‘Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone,’ we’ll explore stories of triumph, share lessons learned, and celebrate the indomitable spirit that resides within each of us.”

The “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone” podcast merges the realms of culture, career, and advocacy featuring engaging discussions surrounding life-changing events that have shaped Arian’s unique perspective on life, success, and the pursuit of one’s dreams. Episodes will feature celebrity guests, experts, and thought leaders such as entrepreneur and cultural icon, T.I., trailblazing CEO Sophia Amoruso, former Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed and more. “Fearlessly Living as Arian Simone” is poised to be a global catalyst for change, fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that uplifts audiences of all cultures. The podcast is now available on major podcast platforms in the U.S. and internationally in 46 African Countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Caribbean.

The full video will be live at 7pm tonight youtube.com/@ArianSimone.