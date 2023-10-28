Bossip Video

21 Savage was back at it again with the themed party shenanigans–this time, throwing it back to the 2000s with a star-studded ‘Throwback Atlanta’ bash that brought out T.I., Latto, Jermaine Dupri, Metro Boomin,‘ Bow Wow, Lou Williams, Gloss Up, Big Boss Vette, and many more to the Underground in Atlanta.

A time was had at the nostalgic event that celebrated classic Atlanta fashions, beloved hot spots, and homegrown legends including Fabo, Yung Joc, Peewee Longway, members of Trillville, Crime Mob, Travis Porter, and more who performed for an electric crowd throughout the night.

At this point, there’s no doubting that extravagant eventress Hannah Kang is the best in the game who continues to execute larger-than-life events for many of our fave celebs.

The buzzy bash comes just weeks after the 31-year-old rapper was officially granted U.S. citizenship and the ability to travel internationally.

You may recall She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph aka 21 Savage being detained by Immigration that alleged he was from the United Kingdom and in the United States illegally.

For almost four years, Savage battled to gain citizenship and it finally happened, according to Complex.

“She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” Savage’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, said in a statement on Friday

21 confirmed the news by posting an emotional video on Instagram declaring he was “coming home” to the UK.

He also expanded his European tour that’s sure to be one of the hottest tickets overseas, especially for funs in the UK.