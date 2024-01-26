Bossip Video

21 Savage and Latto are fueling dating rumors once again.

The “Bank Account” rapper seems to have a new tattoo right behind his ear, the same place his long-rumored girlfriend has her ink.

Social media sleuths have decided that the tattoo behind 21’s ear says “Alyssa,” which is Latto’s real name.

The “Big Energy” rapper’s tattoo in the same location says “Sheyaa,” which is 21 Savage’s birth name. Because of their similar locations and just how much the tattoos look like one another’s names, many fans are convinced this is proof that the entertainers are in a relationship.

If you’re squinting at that picture and wondering where some fans see “Alyssa,” you’re not the only one. A lot of comments on the Shade Room’s post are from folks pointing out how much of a stretch this discovery is.

“Damn who yawl detectives…. help me find my daddy other children,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Siri play Robin Thicke ‘Blurred lines’ cause I can’t see shat. Lol.”

Whether or not 21 Savage actually has a tattoo of Latto’s name on him remains to be proven, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Fans have been trying to find concrete evidence to prove this relationship is real for years now.

Romance rumors between these two first started in 2020, when they both posted Instagram Stories from the same vacation destination, though Latto immediately shut them down (and has multiple times since).

“No,” she told Wild 94.1 in an interview when asked if she was dating the rapper. “It’s videos on YouTube of me performing with him at the Palace, I think that was the Palace. Like it be real respect, you know what I’m saying?”

Those rumors were revived when Latto got her “Sheyaa” tattoo last year, but neither party has come clean about their relationship status just yet.

21 recently spoke to Shannon Sharpe about dating in the public eye on his Club Shay Shay podcast.

When Sharpe asked the rapper if he’d ever be in a public relationship again, 21 quickly said that he would, but once Shannon explained everything that comes with that, he says the podcast host “might have just changed his mind.”

“If you date publicly, you have to break up publicly, and you have to deal with your issues publicly,” Sharpe said of relationships in the spotlight. “Damn, I never thought about it like that,” 21 replied. “You just taught me something.”

Welp, it looks like even if 21 and Latto were thinking about going public, Sharpe might have changed his mind.