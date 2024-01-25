21 Savage recently joined Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and discussed several topics during an extensive two-hour interview.
Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast is on a roll with no signs of slowing down. After his Katt Williams interview went viral Shape is back showing a different side of his talent. 21 Savage stopped by Club Shay Shay to talk about his life migrating from England, getting shot six times, people being envious of his ties to Drake and more.
21 Savage pulled up to the club after dropping the No. 1 album! He talks about his American Dream and making it to the top. @21savage also shares never-before-heard stories.
At one point during the unconventional chat, 21 told Sharpe details about his childhood, and according to Complex, the duo went back to 21’s elementary school years when he won his school’s Spelling Bee.
“I was an excellent student up until a certain grade,” said 21. “We was just talking about this last night. We was playing the game, and they was like, ‘Spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,’ and it was crazy cause I won the spelling bee in fifth grade spelling that same word. And I won the math competition that same year.”
He continued,
“So I used to get all A’s, but like up until a certain point. I feel like when I found out like really just realized like no matter how good I do in school, I can’t go to college because I’m an immigrant. I can’t get a job, I can’t get a driver’s license. I feel like once that started to kick in, I kinda just gave up and just stopped caring. I used to go to school fall asleep in class like just do all types of sh*t.”
21 Savage’s Club Shay Shay interview marks his first sitdown since becoming a US citizen and after he visited London for the first time in 18 years. Savage told the NFL Hall of Famer that his visit unlocked childhood memories he didn’t even realize he still had.
“I remember, like, small things but not a lot,” said 21. “Like, little small things like going to my grandma’s house or being with my momma. I remember going to the stores across the street. … I remember more from when we back and visited because we went back once to visit when I was a little older.”
21 Savage On Getting Shot Six Times On His 21st Birthday
During one part of the interview, 21 Savage recalled the moment when he was shot six times on his 21st birthday, a story he’s told many times before but he went into great detail with Sharpe. The shooting led to the death of his best friend Johnny.
“I had an iPhone, this was probably like the iPhone 3 or some s***,” 21 said per Complex. “I remember trying to unlock the phone to call 911 and my blood kept drying up the screen. So I remember I got out the car, but first, that’s how I knew Johnny dead, ’cause after buddy got out the car and ran, I remember I told Johnny, ‘Pull off bro, pull off.’ And then the car wasn’t moving but his foot was on the gas. It was in park, so the engine was like [imitates a car revving]. It was like some movie s***.”
21 Savage’s Story Of Being Shot 6 Times On 21st Birthday & Witnessing Friend’s Murder
21 Savage On People Being Jealous Of His Drake Friendship
At one point, Shannon Sharpe asked 21 if he thinks people are jealous of his relationship with his Her Loss collaborator, Drake.
“What you feel like a man is if he’s jealous of how cool two other men are? What [do you] think?” 21 responded. “How that would make you feel?”
“That’s some hating a**, you know what,” replied Sharpe.
. @21Savage on @Drake hate & jealously towards him for being Drake's friend:
You can watch the full two-hour Club Shay Shay interview below.
