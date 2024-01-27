Bossip Video

The Do-It-All Dogg is back at it again–this time, starring in hilariously raunchy sports comedy The Underdoggs that’s basically a blend of Little Giants and Bebe’s Kids with a Long Beach twist.

“From underdog to wonderdog,” he said in an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. “I started off as an underdog, you know? That’s the best dog to ever be, ’cause you the one that they don’t pay attention to.” “So you gotta try to figure out how to master you to where you become the greatest you can be,” he added.

We caught up with Uncle Snoop and Tika Sumpter who talked the shenanigan-stuffed comedy, their winning chemistry, and more in our interview below:

In The Underdoggs, Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a “washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom,” per the official press release.

“When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs–an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around.

As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game.”

Directed by Charles Stone III, The Underdoggs also stars Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, George Lopez, and lovable young stars Jonigan Booth, Adan James Carrillo, Alexander Michael Gordon, Kylah Davilla, and Shamori Washington.

The cast and special guests including Kandi Burruss (who has a cameo in the film) had a timeee at the star-studded premiere of the film now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.