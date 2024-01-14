Bossip Video

Amid ongoing rumors that #RHOA could be completely rebooted, Kandi Burruss is sharing some unfiltered thoughts.

According to the housewife/entrepreneur she and the rest of the season 15 cast are still unsure about their future on the Bravo show.

“They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back,” said Kandi in a recent livestream clip captured by The Neighborhood Talk. “They’re being real…[they’re] trippin’! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things,” she added.

In November, Kandi also told E! News that she thinks new faces are on the way, alongside old cast members though she declined to confirm who the seasoned housewives could be.

“They haven’t told me anything, but if you’re asking me to guess, I think there’s truth to both,” said Kandi at Variety’s Women of Reality TV Dinner presented by DIRECTV Nov. 29. “I do believe that some old—I don’t want to say old—but previous cast members will be back. I don’t know how many, but I do think at least one.”

“I do think that we will see someone new,” the 47-year-old added. “I definitely feel like they are switching it up. I cannot say who they are bringing back from the current cast.”

#RHOA Reboot Rumors Started In The Fall

In August, #RHOA fans were shocked to see a LoveBScott report stating that the entire cast was being fired and replaced with new never-before-seen housewives for a #RHONY-style reboot.

Following that a conflicting report surfaced that said while the vast majority of ladies would be fired, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Shereé Whitfield would be brought back to usher in a new group of girls.

Amid the ongoing chatter, Kandi said she was unbothered by the rumors and encouraged production to do what they deem necessary.

“My response is do whatever they need to do,” she said on iHeart Radio with national news anchor Tyrik Wynn in August. “I feel like, I’ve been on here 14 seasons, I’ve seen different cast mates come and go, some I was sad to see go, some I’ve seen go and come back.

She continued,

“I know people constantly need to see change to feel like they’re getting something. So if they feel like they need to make changes, find a cast that you think is going to work. Do I think they’re gonna find a whole cast of people that’s gonna work and satisfy our fans? Probably not.”

Do YOU think a #RHOA reboot is indeed on the way?