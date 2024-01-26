Bossip Video
1 of 3

Certified It Girl Jordyn Woods serially slayed Paris Fashion Week and you’ve GOT to take a look at her getups.

Jordyn Woods

Source: Pascal Le Segretain, Edward Berthelo, Claudio Lavenia / Getty

Throughout the week the stylish stunner, 26, has been spotted around the “City of Lights” looking gorgeous in extravagant ensembles.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 - Day Three

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Most recently she attended Robert Wun’s runway show where she sported a dress by the designer that included a ruffled purple, statement collar.

The look was a head-turner and included a dripping diamond necklace.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 - Day Four

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 - Day Four

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Gorgeous!

@dathhh12

Jordyn Woods leaving the Robert Wun Fashion Show #jordynwoods #jordyn #parisfashionweek #paris

♬ Play with Fire (feat. Yacht Money) – Sam Tinnesz

Jordyn Woods Rocks A Woods By Jordyn Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Before her latest outing, Jordyn was seen at Parisian restaurant Siena in something much more casual but equally attention-catching.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2024 - Day One

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


HelloBeautiful reports that the entrepreneur was wearing a new maxi dress from her collection, Woods By Jordyn.

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2024 - Day One

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Dubbed the RAYNE dress, the curve caressing piece included an ocean blue, sunset yellow, and dark black colorway and dropped on Woods’ website this week.

 

Jordyn Woods Wears Black For Yanina Couture

During her time in Paris, Woods checked out another runway show and wore an all-black ensemble for Yanina Couture.

Yanina Couture : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

She was outfitted in a dress by the fashion house and accessorized with a black birdcage while watching models walk the runway.

Yanina Couture : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

HelloBeautiful also notes that Black female stylist Sandra Vainqueur curated Jordyn’s look for the event and happily shared it on Instagram.

 

Looking good, Ms. Woods!

See more of Jordyn Woods’ Paris Fashion Week looks on the flip.

Jordyn Woods wore Viktor And Rolf for the designer’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 - Day Three

Source: Claudio Lavenia / Getty

Viktor & Rolf : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Fashion Bomb Daily reports that in addition to accessorizing with a stylish hat, she wore Jordyn Dynasty Galaxia earrings by the House of Emmanuelle.

 

Jordyn continued her week of Haute Cotoure slays by wearing Zuhair Murad to the Zuhair Murad Haute Cotoure fashion show.

Zuhair Murad : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Foc Kan / Getty

Her look included gloves and extravagant earrings…

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 - Day Three

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

and she happily posed for pics with Lebanese fashion designer himself.

Zuhair Murad : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

So stunning!

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fzqoUNVYx/

Lastly, we’d be remiss not to show you Jordyn Woods’ look for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Jordyn Woods

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Sandra Vainqueur styled the starlet out of the park with a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture ‘20 Runway look accessorized with statement earrings and a matching ring as well as fishnets and pumps.

Jordyn Woods

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

 

We love it!

 

What do YOU think of Jordyn Woods’ Paris Fashion Week looks?

 

