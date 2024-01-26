Certified It Girl Jordyn Woods serially slayed Paris Fashion Week and you’ve GOT to take a look at her getups.
Throughout the week the stylish stunner, 26, has been spotted around the “City of Lights” looking gorgeous in extravagant ensembles.
Most recently she attended Robert Wun’s runway show where she sported a dress by the designer that included a ruffled purple, statement collar.
The look was a head-turner and included a dripping diamond necklace.
Gorgeous!
Jordyn Woods leaving the Robert Wun Fashion Show #jordynwoods #jordyn #parisfashionweek #paris
Jordyn Woods Rocks A Woods By Jordyn Dress At Paris Fashion Week
Before her latest outing, Jordyn was seen at Parisian restaurant Siena in something much more casual but equally attention-catching.
HelloBeautiful reports that the entrepreneur was wearing a new maxi dress from her collection, Woods By Jordyn.
Dubbed the RAYNE dress, the curve caressing piece included an ocean blue, sunset yellow, and dark black colorway and dropped on Woods’ website this week.
Jordyn Woods Wears Black For Yanina Couture
During her time in Paris, Woods checked out another runway show and wore an all-black ensemble for Yanina Couture.
She was outfitted in a dress by the fashion house and accessorized with a black birdcage while watching models walk the runway.
HelloBeautiful also notes that Black female stylist Sandra Vainqueur curated Jordyn’s look for the event and happily shared it on Instagram.
Looking good, Ms. Woods!
See more of Jordyn Woods’ Paris Fashion Week looks on the flip.
Jordyn Woods wore Viktor And Rolf for the designer’s show at Paris Fashion Week.
Fashion Bomb Daily reports that in addition to accessorizing with a stylish hat, she wore Jordyn Dynasty Galaxia earrings by the House of Emmanuelle.
Jordyn continued her week of Haute Cotoure slays by wearing Zuhair Murad to the Zuhair Murad Haute Cotoure fashion show.
Her look included gloves and extravagant earrings…
and she happily posed for pics with Lebanese fashion designer himself.
So stunning!
Lastly, we’d be remiss not to show you Jordyn Woods’ look for Jean Paul Gaultier.
Sandra Vainqueur styled the starlet out of the park with a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture ‘20 Runway look accessorized with statement earrings and a matching ring as well as fishnets and pumps.
We love it!
What do YOU think of Jordyn Woods’ Paris Fashion Week looks?
