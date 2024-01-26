Certified It Girl Jordyn Woods serially slayed Paris Fashion Week and you’ve GOT to take a look at her getups.

Throughout the week the stylish stunner, 26, has been spotted around the “City of Lights” looking gorgeous in extravagant ensembles.

Most recently she attended Robert Wun’s runway show where she sported a dress by the designer that included a ruffled purple, statement collar.

The look was a head-turner and included a dripping diamond necklace.

Gorgeous!

Jordyn Woods Rocks A Woods By Jordyn Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Before her latest outing, Jordyn was seen at Parisian restaurant Siena in something much more casual but equally attention-catching.



HelloBeautiful reports that the entrepreneur was wearing a new maxi dress from her collection, Woods By Jordyn.

Dubbed the RAYNE dress, the curve caressing piece included an ocean blue, sunset yellow, and dark black colorway and dropped on Woods’ website this week.

Jordyn Woods Wears Black For Yanina Couture

During her time in Paris, Woods checked out another runway show and wore an all-black ensemble for Yanina Couture.

She was outfitted in a dress by the fashion house and accessorized with a black birdcage while watching models walk the runway.

HelloBeautiful also notes that Black female stylist Sandra Vainqueur curated Jordyn’s look for the event and happily shared it on Instagram.

Looking good, Ms. Woods!

