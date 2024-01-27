Following actor Michael B. Jordan’s freak accident in Los Angeles, his wrecked Ferrari is now up for auction.
Back in December of 2023, Michael B. Jordan lost control of his baby blue Ferrari 812 Superfast while driving in Los Angeles. In an instant the $400k vehicle had its interior components spread all over the roadway after he collided with a parked Kia. According to TMZ, the wrecked Ferarri can now be yours after being listed at auction with the price already over six figures.
Erepairables.com has the listing which is active until February 8, 2024. Surprisingly the pre-damaged evaluation of the car is $567,001.00. On top of that, it was formerly owned by an A-list Hollywood actor which will surely drive the price up a bit. The website doesn’t answer if there is any aftermarket work done on the car but the Ferrari boosts a 6.5-liter 12-cylinder engine. If you love restoring cars or simply have money to waste this is the auction for you. The parts won’t be cheap but if you can pull off the repair you’ll save a couple hundred thousand and own a monster of a machine.
Shortly after Michael B. Jordan’s wreck video surfaced of him losing control of the vehicle in an alleged street race . Hopefully, he can tame his next supercar purchase.
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.