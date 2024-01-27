Bossip Video

Following actor Michael B. Jordan’s freak accident in Los Angeles, his wrecked Ferrari is now up for auction.

Back in December of 2023, Michael B. Jordan lost control of his baby blue Ferrari 812 Superfast while driving in Los Angeles. In an instant the $400k vehicle had its interior components spread all over the roadway after he collided with a parked Kia. According to TMZ, the wrecked Ferarri can now be yours after being listed at auction with the price already over six figures.

Play

Erepairables.com has the listing which is active until February 8, 2024. Surprisingly the pre-damaged evaluation of the car is $567,001.00. On top of that, it was formerly owned by an A-list Hollywood actor which will surely drive the price up a bit. The website doesn’t answer if there is any aftermarket work done on the car but the Ferrari boosts a 6.5-liter 12-cylinder engine. If you love restoring cars or simply have money to waste this is the auction for you. The parts won’t be cheap but if you can pull off the repair you’ll save a couple hundred thousand and own a monster of a machine.

Shortly after Michael B. Jordan’s wreck video surfaced of him losing control of the vehicle in an alleged street race . Hopefully, he can tame his next supercar purchase.