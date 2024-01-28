Bossip Video

After publicly cheating on his wife, losing his career over an affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach, and announcing they’ve literally been drunk in love, T.J. Holmes worries THIS is what will make him look bad.

Who could’ve seen this coming? Probably everyone who saw T.J. skinning and grinning his way out of a job and marriage with Amy. Love won, but now he has concerns about the racial implications of their very public interracial relationship. According to People, he fears a “raw” episode of their podcast makes him look like “a Black man beating up on a white woman.”

Last week, the couple recorded a surprise episode of Amy & T.J. to capture an argument in real time. The TMI marathon continued with emotional exchanges about working through their relationship problems. Since the episode aired, T.J. revealed he’s now “scared to speak my mind.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Amy cried about choosing T.J. over a career she also loved. The couple wanted to keep it real with the episode, but the brutal honesty made people wonder if they’d break up. Amy and T.J. took to Instagram to confirm that they’re still together.

T.J. Holmes Regretted The Brutally Honest Podcast Episode That Made Amy Robach Cry Like He Was “Beating Up On Her”

After spontaneously shooting the podcast episode, T.J. says he quickly regretted it. He warned Amy and a producer about the racial undertones making him look like the angry or dangerous Black man stereotype.

“I flat out said to both of you [Robach and producer] right there on the phone at 4:30 in the morning, East Coast time, that I don’t want to put this out because this is going to I fear be viewed as a Black man beating up on a White woman,” T.J. explained. “Now, if anybody took their time and listened to that podcast, obviously I was not yelling, screaming. I wasn’t doing anything. Now, we are a couple who’s having a disagreement, so obviously neither one of us are having our best moments.”

Although it wasn’t a knock-down, drag-out fight, many reactions called out the relationship as “toxic.” Unsurprisingly, Amy still wasn’t ready for the comments blaming Holmes’ behavior and her tears on his Blackness. For someone who used to report on the news, it doesn’t seem like the color-blind co-host paid attention to it.

“That would never have crossed my mind. Race, the fact that you’re Black and I’m White, would never have crossed my mind, and that’s kind of to your point,” Amy said. “You have to think about things that I don’t have to think about. And honestly, it took me a second to kind of wrap my head around it. Once you explained it — and once we’ve seen the reaction, a lightbulb went off for me, in a way. And it’s just a constant learning curve. But, and I’ve said this the whole time, I don’t know what I don’t know, and every day I learn more about what I don’t know.”

Amy stood by her man in the aftermath, defending how he handled himself in the middle of their conflict.

“I have never had more respectful disagreements with anyone in my life than I have with you,” she added.

The controversial podcast episode focused on their communication problems and what happens when T.J. shuts down emotionally. Amy broke down crying about “the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us.”