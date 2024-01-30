Bossip Video

Former NBA Guard Rajon Rondo was arrested on drug and gun charges in Indiana after being pulled over for a traffic violation.

Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo has found himself out of the NBA following his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023. Without the grueling schedule of professional basketball, he has found himself in yet more legal trouble.

According to WDRB, he was arrested on Sunday, January 28 after being stopped for a traffic violation. A simple traffic violation escalated when a State Trooper smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle and after a search, found a gun and a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession and most surprisingly, unlawful possession of a firearm.

The firearm charge is the result of a protective order after a Louisville woman claimed Rondo threatened her life in 2022. You are not allowed to own firearms if a protective order has been brought against you.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” the woman wrote in the emergency protective ordeer. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior … I am beyond fearful that Rajon will return and attempt to harm myself or the children and make good on his threats to end my life.”

WDRB reports that the ordeal allegedly stemmed from Rondo asking a child in the home to finish chores before becoming upset and breaking items in the home. His alleged rage spilled outside where he reportedly damaged trash cans, light fixtures, and landscaping before allegedly threatening the woman saying; “You’re dead.”

The unnamed woman said he left and then returned and banged on the window with a gun, something that his children reportedly confirmed to authorities.

In June 2022, the Emergency Protective order was dismissed before the woman filed another in March of 2023 and established an agreed order in August 2023.

A judge ordered Rondo not to communicate and stay at least 500 feet away from the woman and to surrender his firearms.