Job’s Done: LeBron James And The Los Angeles Lakers Win Franchise’s 17th NBA Championship, 4th Individually

LeBron James has restored order in the basketball, least if you let a Los Angeles Lakers fan tell it.

The Miami Heat a “good job, good effort” for their two wins against The King and his men but in the end, they got their a$$ kicked the way they were supposed to when playing against a team that has Lebron and Anthony Davis. The game started out close enough but quickly go out of hand in the second quarter when the Lakers defense was absolutely smothering and the whole team was hitting shots. To give some perspective on just how well the Lakers were playing as a team, at one point in game the purple and gold lead by 30 points and LeBron James only had 11.

In the end, the Lakers won game 6 of the bubblized 2019-2020 NBA Finals 106-93 and that in no way suggests that the game was as close as the final score indicates. LeBron James now has four NBA championships and four Finals MVPs. Obviously, the restart of the season has been fraught with emotions as the team has had to deal with a lot this season. The bubble, the social justice uprisings that are taking place in America, and last and certainly most impactful, the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daught Gianna, and seven other souls in a helicopter crash. It was a lot but here they are.

Pandemic be damned, the whole city of Los Angeles was in the streets celebrating.

LeBron gave a speech for the ages following the big win.

Congrats to the Lakers!