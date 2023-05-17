Bossip Video

Saint Laurent stunner

Sabrina Elba made a splash across the pond at The Little Mermaid UK premiere in London, England where she bawwwdied the bustling blue carpet in a curve-caressing Saint Laurent dress that turned heads at the buzzy affair.

The regal baddie continues to shine at star-studded movie premieres (and everywhere else) as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous beauties who complements husband Idris Elba perfectly.

Other stunners on the scene included leading lady Halle Bailey who looked beautiful in a custom Miss Sohee gown along with British baddies Jourdan Dunn and Stefflon Don who served swoon-worthy looks of their own.

Halle’s latest Little Mermaid slay cam just days after her soul-stirring performance of “Part Of Your World” as part of American Idol’s Disney night episode.

“First time singing part of your world live since filming,” captioned Halle under a clip of the moment.

She also noted that the performance was filmed during the wee hours of the morning.

“Thank you @disneylittlemermaid & @americanidol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at disneyland ..singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3am in morning while park is closed is no joke but we did it!”

According to an official synopsis, “The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel–a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and falls for the dashing Prince Eric while visiting the surface.”

While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart and makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land while ultimately placing her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Disney’s The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26, 2023.