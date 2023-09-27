Bossip Video

Nia Long recently had words for the Boston Celtics, again, after they exposed her now ex-fiancé’s affair to the masses. Not only that, but she named the woman her ex allegedly slept with while wondering why a white woman’s tears hold more value than a Black woman’s.

Over one year ago, the basketball organization suspended Ime Udoka as head coach of the team following an alleged affair with a female staff member. On September 22, 2022, the Celtics tweeted that he was suspended for an entire year due to misconduct amid reporter Adrian Wojnarowski’s story that it was because of a consensual sexual relationship with someone inside the organization.

Ime and Nia had been engaged since 2015, and welcomed a son together—Kez Sunday Udoka—in 2011.

Nia has a history of airing out the Celtics for exposing her family business instead of handling the situation internally, and now she’s calling them out, again.

On Tuesday, Nia shared a clip from the We Can Do Hard Things podcast featuring host Glennon Doyle and her wife, Olympian Abby Wambach, chatting with scholar-activist Dr. Yaba Blay.

In the clip, Blay boldly spoke on white female fragility in the context of how the world treats white women’s tears versus black women’s.

“I’m unmoved by white tears,” said Dr. Blay. “Most of us are unmoved by white tears ’cause we don”t actually think they’re real. We have been socialized to see you as more human and of more value.”

She continued,

“Y’all don’t respond to Black women crying the same way. Nobody does, [but] the minute a white woman cries the world has to stop.”

Obviously agreeing with the activist, Nia Long captioned the 2022 video;

“Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics ??? #kathleenlynch.”

The actress also shared the post on Twitter to double down on her point.

She also told a fan that she’s not upset at the current time about what occurred and instead is just being honest.

“Ms. Nia Long calling out names. Fun fact : if she mad, WE mad,” wrote @mr_austin2u. “I love the love. I’m not mad just honest. 😘, responded the star.

Who Is Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Kathleen Lynch?

Nia Long using the #KathleenLynch hashtag marked the first time that the actress called the alleged mistress out by name, but not the first time the woman in question made headlines.

In October 2022, TheDailyMail reported that Kathleen Nimmo Lynch was the woman who broke up Nia’s happy home.

The outlet noted that the married Mormon mom was a team liaison arranging travel, lodging, and game tickets for Celtics family members at home and on the road, and allegedly did so for Nia herself.

A source familiar with the investigation told DailyMail.com that the affair was consensual, short-lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.

Lynch has not publicly responded to the affair allegations but a source told TheMail that she felt “devastated” and has been “afraid to show her face in public.”

WELP.

What do YOU think about Nia Long calling out Ime Udoka’s mistress and the Boston Celtics?