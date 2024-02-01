Bossip Video

Despite this beef being very clearly one-sided at this point, Nicki Minaj is still going in on Megan Thee Stallion and she’s taking things to a new level.

The “Roman’s Revenge” rapper made her way into an X Spaces co-hosted by Joe Budden on Wednesday, where she talked in-depth about her latest single, “Big Foot.”

During the interview, Minaj brought up Megan Thee Stallion’s 2022 interview with Gayle King, where she first opened up about being shot by Tory Lanez. Nicki compared this sit-down to Rihanna’s appearance on CBS News in 2009, which took place a few months after she was assaulted by Chris Brown.

“Now you go on Gayle King,” the rapper began. “She wanted a…to be honest, she wanted a Rihanna moment so bad.”

She went on to explain that Rihanna “never would milk something like that,” insisting she just wanted to move on with her life while saying Megan just wanted sympathy.

“But here’s the thing, Rihanna is just known for being herself,” Nicki said. “You get what you see, you see what you get, you get what you see type of vibe, right? […] Rihanna never would milk something. Like, you could tell she couldn’t wait to try to move on with her life, and then people even bashed her for not dragging it out, not milking it.”

Minaj continued,

“She was just like, ‘Yo, I was mad young. We were young. I’m just trying to move on with my life now.’ You know why? Because Rihanna knows that she was a superstar with or without controversy. She’s beautiful with or without controversy. She’s loved with or without controversy, I’m sorry, sympathy.”

That’s when she redirected her attention to Thee Stallion, who she claims “need[s] constant f***ing sympathy.”

“But when you need constant f***ing sympathy and then you get on social media and you tell somebody ‘Ain’t nobody gonna respond to me,'” Nicki continued. “Then when people respond to you, you go mute and then try to stop my song from coming out.”

Minaj went on to say that if she did the same thing Megan is right now, “y’all would have a lot to say,” going on to claim that the standards are different for her because “I am the Queen.”

Now, folks on social media are once again dragging Nicki for her apparent obsession with Megan, who has yet to address the rapper or her “Big Foot” diss directly. The comments about Meg wanting a “Rihanna moment” especially struck a nerve, trying to pit two women who experienced traumatic events against one another.

Check out some of the responses to Nicki’s latest outburst below: