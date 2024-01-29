Bossip Video
It took more time than Jesus did to rise from the grave, but we finally have Nicki Minaj’s song in response to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” diss with “Big Foot.” Was the track filled with rampant “Red Ruby” rhymes and riddles worth the wait?

Nicki Minaj x Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Jason Koerner/Prince Williams / Getty

The Pink Friday 2 rapper released the long-awaited track at midnight on Monday and took aim at her former “Hot Girl Summer” collaborators with a series of animated low-blow bars.

“How you f**k your mother man when she die? / How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? Chile, bye / Big foot, but you still a small fry / Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie,” Nicki spitefully spit.

Nicki came for Megan’s 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, rumors about her sexual history, and plastic surgery speculation.

“Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score / Bad b***h she like six foot / I call her, “Big Foot” / The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'” she rapped.

“Um, why did you lie about your lipo? / F**kin’ your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though,” she added.

On the spoken word-style outro, Nicki steadily sing-song slammed Thee Stallion about her “dead mama.” Jesus, take the wheel!

“She just mad that no n–a ever loved her / No n***a gon’ stan ten toes behind her / Is it my fault I got good vagin-er? / Why the f**k is you humpin’ on a minor? / ‘Cause she was lyin’ on your dead mama/ On on your dead momma lying on your dead momma / On on your dead momma lying on your dead momma on on your dead momma, lying, lying, lying on your dead momma,” she rapped acapella.

In case any of Onika’s overdue lyrics went over your head, she spelled it all out (again) on X.

“Big Foot” drew millions everywhere it was streaming and even posted on X.

Check out Nicki Minaj’s social media marathon leading up to “Big Foot” about Megan Thee Stallion after the jump.

Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot” Beef Brewed On Social Media For Three Days After Megan Thee Stallion Released “Hiss”

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

For those who followed the one-sided second round of this rap battle on social media, you didn’t even need to wait for the beat to drop. Nicki gave fans and followers an inside look at her process by seemingly ranting writing much of the song with fans in real time. Over the span of three days, Nicki previewed her punchlines on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram Live, and Stationhead.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Nicki immediately took to social media in a “Hiss”-teric rage after Megan Thee Stallion snakily shaded her. The three-time Grammy winner didn’t name names in the lyrics aimed at her haters. However, Meg said she expected hit dogs to holler. And, well… here we are.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan rapped, referencing the federal law that requires sex offenders go on a public registry and notify the neighborhood where they reside.

Nicki took that personally, accusing her rap rival of “bringing up family members.” Both her husband, Kenneth Petty, and brother Jelani Miraj are convicted rapists.

Nicki dismissed the lyric as “30-year-old tea,” referring to Petty’s 1994 conviction for the rape of a 16-year-old. The case made headlines again when Petty failed to register as a sex offender when he moved in with Nicki in California. He received a sentencing of a year of house arrest and three years probation in 2022.

Nicki Minaj Jokes About Megan Thee Stallion’s Dead Mother Online, But Warns She Has “A Lot More Tea”

 

When the “Big Foot” preview got mixed reactions, Nicki went even harder on the offensive. She relentlessly put Megan on blast as a “liar” and told her to “conjure up” her dead mother, Holly Thomas.

The record-breaking release debuted at #5 on Apple Music, climbing faster than Megan’s “Hiss.”

Diehard Barbz lived for every lyric of the trolling track. Meanwhile, fans who don’t live in #GagCity hoped the Queen would come harder than her tweets to defend her crown. Nicki warned at the end of “Big Foot” that she has “a lot more tea” but “went easy” on Megan. That’s a relief to those already urging the Barbie baddie to get back into the booth.

It looks like Nicki’s next target is Megan’s management, Roc Nation. She seems to be siding with Tory Lanez’s father in rooting for their downfall.

She also hit TMZ with the Barbie bazooka for saying that fans rejected her hit song. Yikes!

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t responded to the “Everybody” rapper yet, but many comments hope this feud will push both of their pens.

Alleged “coke rant” or not, at least Nicki seemed to finally get some rest after getting the last laugh for now.

Do you think Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot” is hot or a lyrical flop? Are you looking forward to the other disses she claims to have about Megan Thee Stallion?

