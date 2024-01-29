It took more time than Jesus did to rise from the grave, but we finally have Nicki Minaj’s song in response to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” diss with “Big Foot.” Was the track filled with rampant “Red Ruby” rhymes and riddles worth the wait?

The Pink Friday 2 rapper released the long-awaited track at midnight on Monday and took aim at her former “Hot Girl Summer” collaborators with a series of animated low-blow bars.

“How you f**k your mother man when she die? / How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? Chile, bye / Big foot, but you still a small fry / Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie,” Nicki spitefully spit.

Nicki came for Megan’s 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, rumors about her sexual history, and plastic surgery speculation.

“Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score / Bad b***h she like six foot / I call her, “Big Foot” / The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'” she rapped. “Um, why did you lie about your lipo? / F**kin’ your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though,” she added.

On the spoken word-style outro, Nicki steadily sing-song slammed Thee Stallion about her “dead mama.” Jesus, take the wheel!

“She just mad that no n–a ever loved her / No n***a gon’ stan ten toes behind her / Is it my fault I got good vagin-er? / Why the f**k is you humpin’ on a minor? / ‘Cause she was lyin’ on your dead mama/ On on your dead momma lying on your dead momma / On on your dead momma lying on your dead momma on on your dead momma, lying, lying, lying on your dead momma,” she rapped acapella.

In case any of Onika’s overdue lyrics went over your head, she spelled it all out (again) on X.

“Big Foot” drew millions everywhere it was streaming and even posted on X.

