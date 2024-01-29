It took more time than Jesus did to rise from the grave, but we finally have Nicki Minaj’s song in response to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” diss with “Big Foot.” Was the track filled with rampant “Red Ruby” rhymes and riddles worth the wait?
The Pink Friday 2 rapper released the long-awaited track at midnight on Monday and took aim at her former “Hot Girl Summer” collaborators with a series of animated low-blow bars.
“How you f**k your mother man when she die? / How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? Chile, bye / Big foot, but you still a small fry / Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie,” Nicki spitefully spit.
Nicki came for Megan’s 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, rumors about her sexual history, and plastic surgery speculation.
“Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score / Bad b***h she like six foot / I call her, “Big Foot” / The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'” she rapped.
“Um, why did you lie about your lipo? / F**kin’ your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though,” she added.
Whenever you see the words “coke rant” you know they mad. If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. 😂🤣😭 🦶🏽 I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly.
Waited up all night for this “ass” song tho right? #BigFoot
😝 https://t.co/ziiu9Kie7K
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
On the spoken word-style outro, Nicki steadily sing-song slammed Thee Stallion about her “dead mama.” Jesus, take the wheel!
“She just mad that no n–a ever loved her / No n***a gon’ stan ten toes behind her / Is it my fault I got good vagin-er? / Why the f**k is you humpin’ on a minor? / ‘Cause she was lyin’ on your dead mama/ On on your dead momma lying on your dead momma / On on your dead momma lying on your dead momma on on your dead momma, lying, lying, lying on your dead momma,” she rapped acapella.
In case any of Onika’s overdue lyrics went over your head, she spelled it all out (again) on X.
Your flow is such a bore
Drinkin a bottle of henny through a straw.
Bitch you better stop dat dialogue
Before I hit Carl & buy your catalog
Sigh
How you fuck your mother man when she die?
How you go on GAYLE KING and can’t cry?
Chile….Bye
Big foot, but you still a small fry…
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
“Big Foot” drew millions everywhere it was streaming and even posted on X.
Bigfoot by Nicki Minaj
Audio so u don’t have to give her a single stream!! pic.twitter.com/8HDUAveVhr
— 𝑠𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑙𝑒𝑡 (@scarletswiftt) January 29, 2024
Check out Nicki Minaj’s social media marathon leading up to “Big Foot” about Megan Thee Stallion after the jump.
Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot” Beef Brewed On Social Media For Three Days After Megan Thee Stallion Released “Hiss”
For those who followed the one-sided second round of this rap battle on social media, you didn’t even need to wait for the beat to drop. Nicki gave fans and followers an inside look at her process by seemingly
ranting writing much of the song with fans in real time. Over the span of three days, Nicki previewed her punchlines on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram Live, and Stationhead.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Nicki immediately took to social media in a “Hiss”-teric rage after Megan Thee Stallion snakily shaded her. The three-time Grammy winner didn’t name names in the lyrics aimed at her haters. However, Meg said she expected hit dogs to holler. And, well… here we are.
“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan rapped, referencing the federal law that requires sex offenders go on a public registry and notify the neighborhood where they reside.
Nicki took that personally, accusing her rap rival of “bringing up family members.” Both her husband, Kenneth Petty, and brother Jelani Miraj are convicted rapists.
Y’all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle. Lied on & FUCKED your best friend man?!!!!! Told me to drink & go to the clinic if I was pregnant. All
b/c I wouldn’t let your funky butt pour liquor down my throat? B!ch think she a bully…
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024
Nicki dismissed the lyric as “30-year-old tea,” referring to Petty’s 1994 conviction for the rape of a 16-year-old. The case made headlines again when Petty failed to register as a sex offender when he moved in with Nicki in California. He received a sentencing of a year of house arrest and three years probation in 2022.
Nicki Minaj to Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live:
“Bullet fragment foot b*tch… you bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” pic.twitter.com/ydSqYMXfD4
— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2024
Nicki Minaj Jokes About Megan Thee Stallion’s Dead Mother Online, But Warns She Has “A Lot More Tea”
When the “Big Foot” preview got mixed reactions, Nicki went even harder on the offensive. She relentlessly put Megan on blast as a “liar” and told her to “conjure up” her dead mother, Holly Thomas.
Nicki Minaj seemingly addresses Megan Thee Stallion on Stationhead:
"You let everyone be thrown under the bus. You let DaBaby be thrown under the bus, Tory, your best friend, your mom… You better go conjure up your mother and apologize."pic.twitter.com/IZuPfc9PPQ
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 27, 2024
The record-breaking release debuted at #5 on Apple Music, climbing faster than Megan’s “Hiss.”
#BIGFOOT by @NickiMinaj breaks the record for biggest debut by a female rapper in U.S. Apple Music history, surpassing her own “Seeing Green” (#5). pic.twitter.com/cl9Yyjspp7
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 29, 2024
Diehard Barbz lived for every lyric of the trolling track. Meanwhile, fans who don’t live in #GagCity hoped the Queen would come harder than her tweets to defend her crown. Nicki warned at the end of “Big Foot” that she has “a lot more tea” but “went easy” on Megan. That’s a relief to those already urging the Barbie baddie to get back into the booth.
Nicki Minaj was spiraling for 72 hours just to release that bullshit……….. she literally read tweets over a beat. Girl go to hell #MegansLaw pic.twitter.com/wWNRs8iJHG
— Nat Love (@Waysofdes) January 29, 2024
No distractions pon di timeline unless you wanna get blocked. Don’t be dumb. They gon spiral sniff spiral sniff spiral sniff. #PinkFriday2 #BigFoot.
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
It looks like Nicki’s next target is Megan’s management, Roc Nation. She seems to be siding with Tory Lanez’s father in rooting for their downfall.
Spending SOOOOOOOO MUCH MONEY. 😭 but she’s the lil broke independent artist. Desiree, you gotta let it go, baby. The world knows she’s ass & can’t rap. Stop fkng trying to make fetch happen. #BigFOOT.
I just put out a song with NOOOOOO promo. No video. It’s alrdy #2.
😝🎉🦶 pic.twitter.com/fOQm8ljnDD
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
On the next song I delve into all the ppl Desiree allegedly fired for unknown reasons…other things as well. so many ppl were blind sighted & hurt by her. Allegedly. She’s willing to go broke to try to replace me…? Fix it JESUS. #GoodFoot
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
She also hit TMZ with the Barbie bazooka for saying that fans rejected her hit song. Yikes!
“Reject” a song that just broke a record for highest debut in APPLE MUSIC HISTORY.
With none of these paid shenanigans. 😭🤭told y’all about TMZ long time ago.
That’s another company they’re “allegedly” in bed with. #BigFoot #BigHOOF https://t.co/OpAUhYwsuB
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t responded to the “Everybody” rapper yet, but many comments hope this feud will push both of their pens.
Alleged “coke rant” or not, at least Nicki seemed to finally get some rest after getting the last laugh for now.
Do you think Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot” is hot or a lyrical flop? Are you looking forward to the other disses she claims to have about Megan Thee Stallion?
