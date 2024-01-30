Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her talents on tour!

The Houston hottie made an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, where she revealed that her Hot Girl Summer Tour would be kicking off later this year. Not only that, she also confirmed that an album is on the way.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year,” the rapper announced. “The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime.”

Meg went on to say that she’s always had other commitments during the summertime, which previously held her back from touring on her own. Because of the long wait, she couldn’t be more ready to give her fans the proper “Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

“I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019,” she continued. “So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer.”

During her interview on GMA, Thee Stallion also talked about making her return to music after being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020.

“It was really rough because for the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me,” she revealed on the morning show. “I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, ‘I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting.’ But I had to tell myself, you know what, I don’t want to give up.”

Now that Meg is back in the spotlight following Lanez’s sentencing, she’s been entangled in a beef with another rapper: Nicki Minaj.

The “WAP” rapper dropped her track, “Hiss” on Jan. 25, which encouraged fellow celebs to stop speaking on her, without naming any names. However, one line in particular really got Nicki going, which resulted in her dropping a track called “Big Foot” in retaliation.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan raps on “Hiss.” “I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Megan’s Law is a federal law requiring law enforcement to make information available about registered sex offenders. It is named in honor of Megan Kanka, who was raped and murdered in the Hamilton Township area in 1994. Jesse Timmendequas, Kanka’s neighbor, was convicted of the child’s murder three years later.

Again, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t mention Nicki in her song, but as she said on The Breakfast Club: “a hit dog gonna holler.”

The line about Megan’s Law clearly struck a nerve with Minaj, who’s been affiliated with abusers.

The rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, was sentenced to home detention and probation in 2022 for failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to California. Petty is required by law to register as such due to his 1995 attempted rape conviction.

In 2017, Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was convicted of predatory sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 25 years to life.

On “Big Foot,” Nicki makes several jabs about Stallion’s altercation with Lanez and continually mocks her tall stature.

Meg has yet to respond or reference Minaj directly.