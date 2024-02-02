Bossip Video

Draya Michele is responding to pregnancy rumors by proving her bawdy is still very much bawdying.

Amid whispers that the 39-year-old is pregnant, she took to Instagram to upload multiple photos and boomerangs of her rocking a bikini.

As the model poses in a hot pink swimsuit, her body is on full display, showing off her famous curves and her toned stomach–essentially proving there’s no baby on the way.

She appears to be on vacation right now, posting photos at a poolside bar and other tropical locations over the past week. But, still, it’s impossible to know when those pink bikini pictures were really taken, especially since celebrities love to edit pictures to keep their pregnancies under wraps.

Michele showing off her fit figure comes amid rumors she’s expecting her third child with 21-year-old NBA star Jalen Green. The baller is nearly two decades younger than Draya, but the pair have been linked since last August when they were photographed taking a walk together.

As for the pregnancy rumors, those started after a video of Draya at a Houston Rockets game made its way online. While supporting her (alleged) man at his job, she traded in her usual form-fitting fashion for a pair of oversized overalls. Draya also seemed to be waddling a little bit as she walked, further convincing some fans that she was concealing a baby bump with her outfit.

If the Instagram model is pregnant, it wouldn’t be surprising that she’s seemingly doing her best to keep that journey a secret. During an interview with The Shade Room in 2023, Draya would not confirm whether she was in a relationship, saying she chose to keep “that information private.”

So, regardless of the rumors surrounding their relationship, Draya, and Jalen–if they’re even a couple–are keeping their private lives private.