Bossip Video

Good googly moogly!

Draya Michele’s been freely flaunting her bangin’ bawwwdy while on vacation and you’ve got to see it for yourself.

The Mint Swim stunner recently let her followers see moments from her b-day vacay in Mexico.

The baddie who celebrated her birthday on January 28th blew out 38 candles at Cancun’s Garza Blanca Preserve Resort alongside her girlfriends including Julissa Bermudez…

and at one point, she teased that new bikinis from her collection are on the way.

“New @MintSwimUSA on the way !!” Draya captioned a sizzling InstaStory of her copious cakes in a thong ‘kini.

As you can imagine, people quickly took notice of the thirst trap and they’re been raving on Twitter for daysssss.

Draya’s latest bangin’ baaaawdied post comes after she shared in November that she underwent a reverse tummy tuck procedure performed by Dr. Edward Chamata.

The procedure is known as a reverse tummy tuck because it focuses on the upper portion of your abdomen, instead of the lower, and pulls the skin taut under the breast. The Mint Swim CEO revealed that she went under the knife to get rid of loose skin on her stomach that hid her abs.

“My loose skin mainly showed when I wore things that were tight around my waist, like workout clothes,” wrote Draya on her Instastory. “I was tired of stretching out my torso in pics. And I was more tired of my abs not showing because of the loose skin.” “Some of you will see the video and think I didn’t need it,” added Draya. “But I was really insecure about the loose skin and the way it made my bellybutton sag was sad.”

As previously reported, Draya maintains that her curves are natural and not the result of liposuction, an S Curve butt lift, fat transfer or a Brazilian butt lift. Instead, she says she’s only had breast augmentation.

What do YOU think about bangin’ baaawdied Draya melting the Internet as always?