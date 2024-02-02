Bossip Video

Happy Black History Month?????

A random R&BeeEEeeEEf has erupted between Trey Songz and Jacquees — and the latter is accusing the former of cattily snatching his dreadlocks out during a nasty fight overseas.

In a series of since-deleted posts, Jacquees, 29, claimed he was assaulted by Songz during a heated physical dispute while out in Dubai. The “B.E.D.” singer alleged that his scuffle with the R&B veteran occurred as the two were partying at a club in the UAE.

“I want the world to know this b*tch ass n**** Trey Songz is a b*tch,” Jacquees shouted in a clip shared to his Instagram account on Feb.1, according to TheNeighborhood Talk.

“This n**** came in the club talking ‘bout rape. F*ck you talking ‘bout rape for b*tch ass n****? Then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother. You’s a b*tch,” Jacquees continued.

The Georgia native claimed that Songz was upset about a woman, that wasn’t even his “b*tch” at the time. Before ending his rant, Jacquees gave a shoutout to Chris Brown and warned Songz to stay away from him.

“F*ck you b*tch ass n****. You a rapist, b*tch,” the singer shouted, referencing the rape allegations that were brought forth against the “Na Na” artist in 2022.

In a follow-up post — which was also scrubbed from the R&B star’s Instagram account — Jacquees showed pictures of the dreadlocks that Songz allegedly yanked from his hair during their Dubai brawl.

“F*ck Trey Songz can’t come back to Atlanta,” the singer captioned his photo carousel. He also claimed that Songz was hating on his outfit before their Dubai fight popped off.

“This n**** came in the club and said I got on QUE FIT LOL WHOLE TIME N*GGA HATING!! THIS MAN DANCING INTRODUCING HIMSELF TO N***** ALL TYPE OF SH*T B*TCH A** N****AND I GAVE THAT B*TCH A** N**** A COMPLIMENT MAN F*CK YOU P***Y YOU A HOE BOY THAT LOVE BE FAKE AND THIS N*GGA PULLED OUT MY DREAD YOU BETTER BE GLAD THEM BOYZ WASNT ME BOY YOU OVER WIT IN THE A EVERYSHOW WE THERE FROM THE A TO NC TO FLORIDA ALL THAT SH*T.”

Trey Songz Might Have Subtly Responded To Jaquees’ “Atlanta Ban” With A New Photo

Despite Jacquees’ ranting, a seemingly unbothered Trey Songz took to Instagram to promote his forthcoming tour amid the drama. He also coincidentally posted pics of himself alongside Atlanta celebs T.I. and Tiny as if to scoff at Jaquees’ ATL ban.

“LOVE HARD TOUR COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU,” Songz captioned a slideshow of himself riding on an expensive yacht and partying.

Hilariously, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at Jacquees’ missing locs in the comments section— and they were eager to know if Songz was responsible for the singer’s damaged hair.

“Now why u pull that boy’s hair?” one user asked. “I have reason to believe that you have a few dreadlocks in your possession,” another fan penned. “Whoa, it’s Mr.Take yo dreads,” a third netizen joked.

Yikes!

This is a lot and it’s far from finished.

Most recently Jacquees went Live and doubled down on his accusations of Songz being a rapist.

“These n***s hoes for real, that n*** did it. I don’t know what y’all talking about, he did it,” said Jacquees during a rant.

What do YOU think about Jacquees and Trey Songz going at it?