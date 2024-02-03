Bossip Video

For the first time, McDonald’s legendary character the Hamburglar is hitting the road across America in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda and if you spot his car, you can win free food. The icon will be riding in style in his getaway vehicle appropriately named the Burgercuda as he attempts a major burger heist.

According to McDonald’s, this is all part of their latest promo which will land one lucky person free burgers for a year.

“McDonald’s built a legacy on serving delicious burgers, but anytime we have an opportunity to make the best even better, we take it,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s. “It’s no surprise these changes caught the attention of our biggest burger fan – the Hamburglar. We’re excited for fans to join in on the fun as they look for him on his burger-stealing spree. You never know where he’ll pop up next.”

Here’s how you can know if you spotted the car; of course, its black-and-white interior is a big sign and the car has hamburger bun hubcaps. The Burgercuda’s spare tire is also a giant cheeseburger. If you spot the car, all you have to do is scan the vehicle’s QR code to win free gear or free food.

You can also enter by visiting SpotHamburglar.com on your computer or mobile device.