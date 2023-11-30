McDonald’s Introduces ‘The Kerwin Frost Box’ Featuring The Return Of ‘McNugget Buddies’ For The First Time In 25 Years

McDonald’s announces ‘The Kerwin Frost Box’ which will feature the return of the Buddies for the first time in almost three decades.

Over the last few years, McDonald’s has brought consumers some of the best food and pop culture collaborations in the brand’s history. When it comes to collabs McDonald’s isn’t letting go of the throne anytime soon. Last year their adult happy meal with Cactus Plant Flea Market caused an uproar. It was a moment that made adults feel like kids again rushing to collect all the toys. According to a press release the brand is back with another collaboration that could do the same.

McDonald’s is teaming up with creative director, DJ, and influencer Kerwin Frost. The ‘Kerwin Frost Box’ will draw from his childhood and feature his favorite McD’s toys, The Buddy Collection.

For the first time in 25 years, the Buddies are returning to Kerwin’s meal while paying homage to his Harlem roots.

“Each box will come with one of the new McNugget Buddy collectibles – including Kerwin Frost, Don Bernice, Uptown Moe, Waffutu, BRRRICK or Darla – which are inspired by Kerwin’s childhood. Through the Buddies and mix-and-match outfits, Kerwin is welcoming fans into his imaginative world of Frost Way – where everyone is welcome to express themselves.” the press release stated.

The ‘Kerwin Frost Box’ will feature your choice of a 10-piece nugget or a Big Mac, fries, and a soft drink. Additionally, the meal will hit stores on December 11 with exclusive merch available on KerwinFrost.com. A portion of the proceeds from the merch will benefit the Harlem Arts Alliance.

You can take a closer look at the buddies and his meal below.