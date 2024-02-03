Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is unbothered with rap beef and receiving all the blessings coming her way.

The Houston hottie has signed an innovative new agreement with Warner Music Group that will allow her to remain an independent artist and also allow her access to the music company’s global services.

It’s every artist’s dream to have full ownership of their masters and publishing and that’s exactly what Megan received! A press release reports that moving forward, she will release all future recordings through Hot Girl Productions which is her independent music and entertainment entity. She will also be able to work concurrently with WMG and its international affiliates.

That’s not all, however, according to Variety. she’s making real boss moves and now holds the power to complete creative authority over her music releases, with the flexibility to integrate artists under her imprint into the WMG ecosystem.

Meg aka Tina Snow took to her Instagram to share the good news with her fans.

Thank you GOD ðŸ™ðŸ½ Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me I fought for MYSELF , the hotties fought for me and , @rocnation fought for me!!! I’m forever grateful!!! Let’s REALLY KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES! Shout out to MAMA HOLLY I know she’s guiding me through all this ðŸ’™ #HOTGIRLPRODUCTIONS.

In a statement sent to BOSSIP, WMG Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada had great things to say about the Houston-bred rapper.

“Meg is not just a superstar, she’s an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape. So many relate to her remarkable story and have witnessed her come into her power on her own terms. At Warner, we’re creating an environment where original talents can explore both their creativity and entrepreneurialism, while building long-term careers. Following on her success with 300, we’re excited to continue our journey with Meg through this dynamic new partnership, with our global teams, infrastructure, and expertise supporting her every step of the way.”

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez also chimed in saying;

“Megan continues to be an absolute trailblazer. This new chapter with Warner Music Group will shift the landscape in the music industry and empower other independent artists to follow in her footsteps and claim their power. It’s also a testament to Max’s ability to reimagine the relationships that major music companies can engage in with independent artists.”

As previously reported the 28-year-old parted ways with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment in October following an extended legal dispute that concluded in a mutual settlement.

Megan previously spoke out about 1501 allegedly preventing her from releasing new music in 2020 when she first signed with Roc Nation’s management team. Two years later she filed another complaint seeking $1 million in damages, citing “underpayment of royalties,” among other charges.

Now that these issues are a thing of the past, Megan can successfully continue to make music for her fans. Her brand-new single “HISS” has already reached No. 1 on Apple Music’s Global charts, Spotify’s U.S. charts, iTunes, and YouTube Trending within the past week of its highly-anticipated release.

Megan’s second independent release under Hot Girl Productions came in November 2023 with the debut of her single “Cobra.” The track delves into mental health, emphasizing the significance of leaving the past behind and embracing new beginnings.

Congratulations to Meg and we wish her much success with her new partnership!