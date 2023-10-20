Free at last! After years of bitter battling and alleged career sabotage, Megan Thee Stallion finally settled the court case against her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Despite one of the best career runs in the industry, most of Megan Thee Stallion’s accomplishments happened while her own label was seemingly beefing against her. The “Bongos” star repeatedly put 1501 on blast on social media and in court, claiming they blocked her new music and stole her money.

Variety reports Megan and 1501 finally squashed their ongoing legal differences. Neither side has yet released details of the settlement. After years of bad blood and publicly bashing each other, both sides will “amicably part ways.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Megan announced her new era of music as an independent artist last week. She teased a sexy snake-themed new project with a nude photo that set the internet ablaze.

Megan Thee Stallion I will never eat another bite. pic.twitter.com/zJ0nbp3hga — B. (@BriDASH) October 13, 2023

With the legal battle officially behind her, Megan is poised to strike with a fully self-funded comeback. “I have no label right now,” she proudly announced.

Read more about Megan Thee Stallion & 1501’s legal drama leading up to this settlement after the flip!