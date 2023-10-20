Free at last! After years of bitter battling and alleged career sabotage, Megan Thee Stallion finally settled the court case against her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.
Despite one of the best career runs in the industry, most of Megan Thee Stallion’s accomplishments happened while her own label was seemingly beefing against her. The “Bongos” star repeatedly put 1501 on blast on social media and in court, claiming they blocked her new music and stole her money.
Variety reports Megan and 1501 finally squashed their ongoing legal differences. Neither side has yet released details of the settlement. After years of bad blood and publicly bashing each other, both sides will “amicably part ways.”
As BOSSIP previously reported, Megan announced her new era of music as an independent artist last week. She teased a sexy snake-themed new project with a nude photo that set the internet ablaze.
Megan Thee Stallion I will never eat another bite. pic.twitter.com/zJ0nbp3hga
— B. (@BriDASH) October 13, 2023
With the legal battle officially behind her, Megan is poised to strike with a fully self-funded comeback. “I have no label right now,” she proudly announced.
Read more about Megan Thee Stallion & 1501’s legal drama leading up to this settlement after the flip!
Meagan Thee Stallion’s Complicated History With 1501
In 2018, the rising rap star signed to 1501 with a deal that was “unconscionable.” When she signed on to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation with a management deal in 2019, she finally got “real lawyers” who exposed that the deal’s terms were “crazy.”
Megan claimed in March 2020 that when she tried to renegotiate her contract, they blocked the release of her album Suga. This was only months after she joined Roc Nation’s management and took 1501’s operations manager, T. Farris, with her. The Grammy winner accused 1501 of holding her music hostage as retaliation.
“I wasn’t upset [with 1501] because I was thinking, ‘Everybody cool, we all family,'” she explained at the time, expecting a friendly reconsideration of her contract.
“‘It’s cool, it’s nice… Let me just ask [them] to renegotiate my contract.’ So now they telling a b*tch that she can’t drop no music. It’s really just a greedy game. You mad because I don’t want to bow down, roll over like a little b*tch, and you don’t want to renegotiate my contract.”
Megan won a restraining order to prevent 1501 from interfering with her music or social media in a federal lawsuit. She filed another successful suit to consider Something For Thee Hotties an album that fulfilled her three-album contract. In 2021, she sued them for $1 million over “underpayment of royalties” and “wrongfully excessive marketing and promotion charges.”
No weapon or petty paperwork formed against Thee Stallion prospered. Megan’s critically acclaimed album Traumazine marked the beginning of the end of her relationship with 1501.
See what 1501 said about finally parting ways with Megan Thee Stallion after the flip!
1501 Announces Settlement With Megan Thee Stallion After Several Years And Millions Of Dollars In Lawsuits
The embattled record label announced the end of its fierce feud against Megan Thee Stallion. 1501 Certified Entertainment took to the company’s Instagram with a statement about the court settlement. After trying to knock the hustle of his biggest artist, Carl Crawford said he’s ready to move on:
“All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career,” the label’s President said.
“Megan Thee Stallion and 1051 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences. As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways,” the statement said.
“Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses.”
Crawford’s well wishes come after a long-overdue apology for fueling personal attacks against Megan. He admitted that supporting her shooter, Tory Lanez, during the trial and harassment campaign against her was a “mistake.”
“I never had any problems with Megan Thee Stallion. It’s just the social media stuff, it turned really, really sour. You take this social media part out of it, we don’t have a problem … I’m done with that,” he said.
“I don’t stand with nobody in that situation,” he continued after Lanez’s conviction. “I think I just got wrapped up in the whole scheme of things that was going on. We all make mistakes. I’m not on nobody’s side with that.”
Megan thee stallion letting the hotties and the notties know that she’s workinggggg 🔥🐎🐍
Megan thee stallion October 12 : pic.twitter.com/OrJuMJpAPq
— THEEBWOYAARON 🥊 (@theebwoyaron) October 13, 2023
Megan is officially free to continue her reign in rap. Every major label probably wants a piece of the chart-topping Texan, but she’s excited to be “completely independent.”
“The next sh*t y’all about to see about to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Stallion brain, Megan Thee Stallion wallet. I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent, since it was just me and my mama,” she explained.
“I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because … I just wanna do it myself.”
If anyone can blaze a new trail on their own, it’s Megan Thee Stallion. Whatever the rapper, marketing mogul, and now actress does next, we’ll be watching!
Continue Slideshow
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State: A Gallery Of Buzzy Baddies Who Slayyyed At Homecoming
-
She Said WHAT?? Messiest Reactions To Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Shocking’ Reveal That She & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
That’s That THIQUE: Chlöe Bailey Sets Off Massive Thirst Typhoon With Tropical Glazed YAMS On The Gram
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly Reveals The Tragic Passing Of His Sister ---'In A Matter Of A Year I Lost 3 People'
-
SkeeYee Maternity: Sexyy Red Announces Pregnancy With SZA Assist After 'Rich Baby Daddy' Debut
-
Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Jada Pinkett Smith Revealing She Was ‘Shocked’ Will Smith Called Her His ‘Wife’ After Oscars Slap
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.