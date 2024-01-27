Following Megan Thee Stallion’s epic disses on “Hiss,” Nicki Minaj has been on an hoursssssss long war path. On Friday, the Pink Friday 2 rapper went personal with low blows about Megan’s late mother and seemingly threatened to shoot her. Obviously ornery, Onika’s Nick’s rant is currently still ongoing.

What happened to going bar for bar? Although Nicki Minaj claimed she had multiple Megan disses on standby, she’s been posted on social media about the brewing beef instead of the studio.

Whether you love it or hate it, the battery in her Barbie back isn’t running out of energy anytime soon. Her “Big Foot” diss track was just the beginning of Nicki’s clap backs in the renewed feud with Megan.

As BOSSIP previously reported, fans suspect Megan Thee Stallion dissed Nicki Minaj with a lyric about Megan’s Law. It requires convicted sex offenders, like Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty and her brother Jelani Maraj, to remain on a public register and notify any community where they reside.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” Megan rapped.

This could apply to multiple people, like the lines about BBLs, clout chasing with Meg’s name, and bending walls with photo editing to look stacked like Thee Stallion. She didn’t name names on the song intended to warn haters to “back off,” but said a “hit dog gon’ holler,” in her Breakfast Club interview.

Nicki Minaj Reenters The Chat After Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Hiss” Video

On Friday afternoon, Nicki followed up with a lengthy follow-up tweet that started with flexing her latest music stats while sounding like she’s shading Meg as a “flop.” Then she questioned whether the TSU alum really “went to college” because she “can’t read her contract.”

#GagCity does not condone “bullying”. this a long ass tweet so idc if you “ain’t reading all dat” 😕😞🥴 Below is the kind of tweet “they” hate 👇🤭 #PinkFriday2 = PLATINUM SuperFreakyGirl =

TRIPLE PLATINUM RED RUBY DA SLEEZE = PLATINUM FTCU = GOLD LTISY = GOLD… pic.twitter.com/F9O3rLvboT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 26, 2024

“Did y’all run up her color purple song? Nope. Huge vmas performance [big video] = flop. Every album she’s ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time. Fraudulent awards = flopped.Horrible ACTOR that can’t cry on cue. Don’t try to act bookie it’s a chop,” Nicki wrote. “Pathological & manipulative liar. Using ghost writers & still SUCK. So it’s not me, y’all. I would never. I’m a classy lil rich lady. Immigrant to a BOSS. the American Dream…” she continued before blaming her relentless rant on the fact that ” #Roman seems to be in one of those ‘moods’ now.”

Nicki went on to focus on the Barbz and her album rollout. Megan ignored the response, only posting the “Hiss” video and photos from filming.

The unbothered baddie remained quiet as “Hiss” shot to #1 on Apple Music, and the lyric video and music video occupied the top two spots on YouTube.

Megan Thee Stallion occupies both spots in the top 2 of US YouTube’s Trending Music Videos chart with “Hiss [Official Lyric Video]” and “Hiss [Official Video]”. pic.twitter.com/whMaTlayk9 — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) January 27, 2024

This only seemed to make “Roman” even madder as Nicki went on the offensive again.

HA HA HA HA HAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Don’t FKNG CARE!!!! If the blogs & paid bots was real y’all would’ve been able to sell albums & headline tours. Bwahahaaaaahahaaaaaa Moral police suck my fat pussy!!!!! #PinkFriday2 #GagCity WHO MADDDDD???!!!!!!!!!! Eye for an Eye -Roman — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Check out Nicki Minaj’s clap backs seemingly about Megan Thee Stallion’s mother and threatening to “empty the clip” on Statoionhead after the flip!