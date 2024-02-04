Bossip Video

Another day, another alleged rap beef amongst the girlies…

On Friday, four-time Grammy-nominee Ice Spice took some time out of her busy Friday to hang with her fans in a Space on X.

During the fun-filled conversation, Ice Spice got a bit more serious and revealed that her new single, “Think U Da Sh*t (Fart)” is aimed at fellow raptress Latto.

The staunch Nicki Minaj supporter explained that it stemmed from being spotted in the background of one of Latto’s TikTok videos.

Fans speculated the lyrics from Latto’s new snippet, “I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous,” was shade thrown towards Ice Spice as her video appeared in the background during that part.

On X, Ice Spice went on to say,

“I’m in the back of your weak a** snippet, I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me and I drop that [“Fart”]. It was really just a snippet.”

The TikTok sensation continued,

“I was like, ‘This has to be fake. This is AI. But b***s be… bold. So I was like, ‘Oh, we’re being bold today.'”

Elsewhere in the convo, a fan asked Ice Spice how she felt about surpassing Latto in monthly listeners on Spotify. The Bronx native rapper has 25.5 million listeners, compared to Latto’s 24.8 monthly listeners.

Ice Spice giggled before saying,

“Y’all are so f**king stupid. Get off the floor,” referencing Latto’s track “Put It On Da Floor Again” which features Cardi B.

Latto Seemingly Responded To Ice Spice By Filming A Music Video In The Bronx

Over the weekend, Latto might have fueled the beef because she was spotted in the “Munch” rapper’s neighborhood filming a music video. While some fans admit that her presence in the Bronx doesn’t really cause an issue, others think it was more subliminal shade thrown toward Ice Spice.

The rumored conflict between the two supposedly began early last year during a red-carpet interview when Latto seemed unaware of Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom” hook, despite having previously expressed support on Instagram.

It probably doesn’t help that Ice Spice’s two-time collaborator and mentor, Nicki Minaj, had her own beef with Latto last year after the Clay Co. rapper was nominated for two Grammy Awards. Minaj eventually went on to co-sign Ice Spice as “the People’s Princess.”

Whether the beef is real or not, we hope the ladies make amends and continue to reach success as we know there’s plenty of room for all the girls to win in the end.

It also seems as though Latto has a thing for the Bronx as she recently took to Instagram to drop new music with O.G. Bronx baddie, J.Lo.

She also appeared on the newest episode of Saturday Night Live to perform alongside the singer.