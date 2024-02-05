Jay-Z got onstage to accept his award at The Grammys and said what a lot of us have been thinking for years!

The rapper was honored with the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, being recognized for his decades-long legacy in music. While he did seem grateful for the award, he used his opportunity onstage to call out the Grammys for never having awarded Album of the Year to his wife, Beyoncé.

The “BREAK MY SOUL” singer has been nominated for Album of the Year four times but has never won the coveted award. She first lost the category to Taylor Swift, then to Beck, then to Adele, and most recently to Harry Styles. Despite that oversight, Bey currently holds the record for the most Grammy wins in history with 32.

“We want y’all to get it right,” Jay began in his speech. “At least getting close to right. And obviously it’s subjective. Y’all don’t gotta clap at everything. Obviously it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based.”

That’s when Hov went on to stand up for the “young lady” with the most Grammys who has never won Album of the Year.

“But, you know, some things — I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said, without actually naming his wife. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.” Jay continued, “You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category. No, when I get nervous I tell the truth.”

He went on to say that all artists want is for the Grammys to “get it right,” seemingly referencing his wife’s multiple snubs.

After that, the proud dad went on to talk about how important it is to show up in all aspects of life, referencing his eldest daughter, 12-year-old Blue Ivy, who went up with him to accept the award.

“Outside of that, you know, we got to keep showing up and forget the Grammys for a second. Just in life,” Hov explained. “As my daughter just sits and stares at me nervous as I am. Just in life, you got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up.” He continued, “Forget the Grammys you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman, until they call you a genius until they call you the greatest of all time,” he concluded. “You feel me?”

Peep Jay-Z’s full acceptance speech down below: