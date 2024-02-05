The 66th annual Grammys are currently filming at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena and some of your faves are stunning style standouts.
This year several stars opted for nude-toned looks including Victoria Monét.
The singer-songwriter wore a floor-length, brown bodice gown and happily posed for photos after nabbing two Grammys during the pre-show; Best R&B Album for JAGUAR II as well as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for the project.
She was joined by her 2½-year-old daughter and Hazel’s father and Monét’s boyfriend, John Gaines.
Similarly, Fantasia opted for a bronze-colored dress as well.
The songstress accessorized with intricate lip jewelry and a number of studded earrings.
Just like the aforementioned celebs, the Bailey sisters stuck to the nude-toned script.
Chlöe completely switched up her look and donned auburn brown tresses and a sparkly dress.
“Don’t play,” she captioned photos of her look on Instagram.
As for her little sister, new mommy Halle Bailey, she donned a curve-caressing beaded gown and jet-black bundles over her locs.
She also brought her boyfriend/baby’s father DDG as her date.
Hit the flip for more style standouts at the 2024 Grammys.
Grammy-winner Coco Jones looked elegant on the carpet.
According to HelloBeautiful, the R&B Performance winner donned an ice-blue Celia Kritharioti gown.
Also equally elegant was Janelle Monaé.
The singer who always serves, did just that in an intricately beaded black dress while flexing her flawless face card.
Summer Walked turned heads in an enormous white hat and matching dress…
as did Ice Spice who made her Grammys debut while rocking her signature curls and Baby Phat from head to toe.
Fellow Grammys-first timer Tyla looked gorgeous in for her awards debut.
She went on to happily pose with her trophy for Best African Music Performance for her hit song “Water.”
Doja Cat’s Grammys look is the talk of Twitter for better or for worse.
The “Demons” singer wore what appeared to be faux tattoos and a tattered Dilara Findikoglu corset dress.
Are you feeling her get up?
.@DojaCat the mother you are 😍 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/c9Ngsr3jmk
— The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) February 5, 2024
Hit the flip for more 66th annual Grammys style standouts.
Other Grammys head-turners include Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts…
Laverne Cox…
an interestingly and intricately dressed Dawn Richard…
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen…
Muni Long…
Jordin Sparks…
and Loni Love.
YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the Grammys?
