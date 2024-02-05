The 66th annual Grammys are currently filming at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena and some of your faves are stunning style standouts.

This year several stars opted for nude-toned looks including Victoria Monét.

The singer-songwriter wore a floor-length, brown bodice gown and happily posed for photos after nabbing two Grammys during the pre-show; Best R&B Album for JAGUAR II as well as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for the project.

She was joined by her 2½-year-old daughter and Hazel’s father and Monét’s boyfriend, John Gaines.

Similarly, Fantasia opted for a bronze-colored dress as well.

The songstress accessorized with intricate lip jewelry and a number of studded earrings.

Just like the aforementioned celebs, the Bailey sisters stuck to the nude-toned script.

Chlöe completely switched up her look and donned auburn brown tresses and a sparkly dress.

“Don’t play,” she captioned photos of her look on Instagram.

As for her little sister, new mommy Halle Bailey, she donned a curve-caressing beaded gown and jet-black bundles over her locs.

She also brought her boyfriend/baby’s father DDG as her date.

