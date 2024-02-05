Bossip Video
Victoria Monét

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

The 66th annual Grammys are currently filming at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena and some of your faves are stunning style standouts.

This year several stars opted for nude-toned looks including Victoria Monét.

Victoria Monét

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

The singer-songwriter wore a floor-length, brown bodice gown and happily posed for photos after nabbing two Grammys during the pre-show; Best R&B Album for JAGUAR II as well as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for the project.

She was joined by her 2½-year-old daughter and Hazel’s father and Monét’s boyfriend, John Gaines.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Similarly, Fantasia opted for a bronze-colored dress as well.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The songstress accessorized with intricate lip jewelry and a number of studded earrings.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Just like the aforementioned celebs, the Bailey sisters stuck to the nude-toned script.

Chlöe completely switched up her look and donned auburn brown tresses and a sparkly dress.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Don’t play,” she captioned photos of her look on Instagram.

As for her little sister, new mommy Halle Bailey, she donned a curve-caressing beaded gown and jet-black bundles over her locs.

Halle Bailey x DDG

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

She also brought her boyfriend/baby’s father DDG as her date.

Halle Bailey x DDG

Source: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty

Hit the flip for more style standouts at the 2024 Grammys.

Grammy-winner Coco Jones looked elegant on the carpet.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

According to HelloBeautiful, the R&B Performance winner donned an ice-blue Celia Kritharioti gown.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Also equally elegant was Janelle Monaé.

66th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

2024 Grammys

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer who always serves, did just that in an intricately beaded black dress while flexing her flawless face card.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

Summer Walked turned heads in an enormous white hat and matching dress…

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

as did Ice Spice who made her Grammys debut while rocking her signature curls and Baby Phat from head to toe.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Fellow Grammys-first timer Tyla looked gorgeous in for her awards debut.

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

She went on to happily pose with her trophy for Best African Music Performance for her hit song “Water.”

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

 

Doja Cat’s Grammys look is the talk of Twitter for better or for worse.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The “Demons” singer wore what appeared to be faux tattoos and a tattered Dilara Findikoglu corset dress.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Are you feeling her get up?

Hit the flip for more 66th annual Grammys style standouts.

Other Grammys head-turners include Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts…

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Laverne Cox…

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

an interestingly and intricately dressed Dawn Richard…

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen…

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Red carpet arrivals

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Muni Long…

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Jordin Sparks…

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

and Loni Love.

2024 Grammys

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the Grammys?

