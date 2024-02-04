Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are rumored to be kanoodling again after attending Jay-Z’s pre-Grammy shindig.

The two stars attended Jigga’s West Hollywood party on Friday night — arriving separately, but matching in all-black ‘fits, Page Six reports. It could be a coinkidink, but snoopers say it’s an indication of their love connection.

Kim, 43, pulled up to the star-studded event with her baby sister, Khloé Kardashian whom Beckham was linked to in 2016, according to TMZ, while the football player, 31, arrived dolo.

PageSix reports that the KKW Beauty founder and Ravens wide receiver are rumored to have shared a passionate moment at the party, with reports alleging that they secretly met in the parking garage. The reality star’s blacked-out Range Rover skirted off around 1:30, but it was not confirmed if Odell was in the luxury SUV, or if he left by another means.

Odell Beckham Jr. & Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors First Started In The Fall

The new dating allegations follow romance rumors that took legs in September 2023, after a source told Page Six Kim and Odell had been “hanging out causally”, but it was usually in large friend groups. Dating speculation began to heat up after the Kardashians star celebrated Odell’s 31st birthday in New York at a celebrity-filled bash in November 2023.

Kim was also a guest at his 30th birthday party the year prior.

If the rumors are true, Kim should flow seamlessly into being an NFL girlfriend, considering this wouldn’t be the first pro athlete she’s dated. The then-New Orleans Saints star Reggie Bush was a long-time love of the socialite, beginning in 2007. Bush wasn’t afraid to step into the world of reality TV as he appeared on her family’s former show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The pair would break up three years later in 2010.

Kim would go on to marry Kanye West in 2014, a year after their first child, North West, was born. They share three additional children, Psalm, 4, Chicago, 6, and Saint, 8. The Kardashian and the “Heartless” rapper divorced in 2022.

As for Odell, he parted ways with model Lauren Wood, early last year. Neither Woods with whom Odell has a child, nor the NFL player have publicly acknowledged the separation.

The same day that headlines flooded social media about Kim and Odell’s possible relationship last year, Lolo released a cryptic message that read;

“Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown”.