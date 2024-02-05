The GRAMMYS rocked the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday and BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden was blessed to be in the building to witness it all.

Here are My Five Why’s this year’s GRAMMY’s were the best yet.

1. Who knew GRAMMY night would bring a rare Tracy Chapman performance? The icon joined country star Luke Combs for a moving rendition of “Fast Car.”

2. SZA’S emotional acceptance speech filled the room with laughter and tears as she shared about the dedication she’s poured into her art and joked that she’s, “not an attractive crier.”

3. The “IN MEMORIAM” segment was a powerful reminder of the music we lost. Stevie Wonder honored Tony Bennett, Jon Batiste and Ann Nesby celebrated Clarence Avant, Annie Lennox memorialized Sinead O’Connor while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Fantasia offered up a tribute to Tina Turner that got us out of our seats.

4. We love to see an underdog on top. When Victoria Monét stepped into the spotlight to accept Best New Artist we were proud to see her seize her mf’n moment!

5. Jay-Z’s bold statement is still ringing in our ears! The DR. DRE GLOBAL IMPACT AWARD recipient didn’t shy away from challenging the GRAMMYS by highlighting how Beyoncé has a history of record-breaking wins but somehow has never collected the album of the year.

THANKS FOR WATCHING ‘MY FIVE WHYS.’ CHECK OUT MORE GRAMMYS COVERAGE AND FULL PERFORMANCES AT BOSSIP.COM.