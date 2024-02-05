Yeehaw Agenda!

Queen Bey aka Yeehaw Yoncé sparked a rootin’ tootin’ ruckus with a rare appearance at the Grammys where she gave fans a preview of Pharrell Williams‘s cowboy-inspired Fall 2024 Louis Vuitton collection that’s sure to elevate rodeo fashions to another level.

Williams previewed the buzzy collection at Paris Fashion Week ahead of luxury fashion maven Bey stealing the show with her rodeo-ready look at the star-studded Awards show.

Beyoncé at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards (2024) pic.twitter.com/2x4bbut6PT — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) February 5, 2024

“When you see cowboys portrayed you see only a few versions,” said Williams backstage after the show in an interview with Guardian. “You never really get to see what some of the original cowboys looked like. They looked like us. They looked like me. They were black and they were Native American.”

Seemingly shunning the spotlight, Bey was only at the Grammys to support hubby Hov who was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his decades-long legacy in Hip-Hop.

By now, you’ve probably seen the 24-time Grammy-winner politely dragging the Grammy Academy for never having awarded Beyoncé with Album of the Year. If not, check it out below:

“We want y’all to get it right,” Jay began in his speech. “At least getting close to right. And obviously it’s subjective. Y’all don’t gotta clap at everything. Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based.”

BEYONCE STOOD THERE LIKE pic.twitter.com/2PU7JObbYt — Deets (@ScottieBeam) February 5, 2024

That’s when Hov went on to stand up for the “young lady” with the most Grammys who has never won Album of the Year.

“But, you know, some things — I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said, without actually naming his wife. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.” Jay continued, “You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category. No, when I get nervous I tell the truth.”

