Last night’s star-studded Grammys had all sorts of hilarious shenanigans: Yeehaw Yoncé trying to be lowkey in that hat, Victoria Monét‘s 2-year-old daughter Hazel delivering a soul-searing side-eye, Sukihana doing the absolute MOST on a carpet (AGAIN), and more, with Jay Z’s eyebrow-raising acceptance speech stealing the show on music’s biggest (and shiniest) night.

“Some of you don’t even belong in categories” pic.twitter.com/lmgpL9o9Uq — Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) February 5, 2024

The 24-time Grammy winner seemingly went off script while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his decades-long legacy in Hip-Hop.

While he seemed grateful for the award, he used the opportunity to politely drag the Grammys for never having awarded Beyoncé with Album of the Year.

“We want y’all to get it right,” Jay began in his speech. “At least getting close to right. And obviously it’s subjective. Y’all don’t gotta clap at everything. Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based.”

BEYONCE STOOD THERE LIKE pic.twitter.com/2PU7JObbYt — Deets (@ScottieBeam) February 5, 2024

That’s when Hov went on to stand up for the “young lady” with the most Grammys who has never won Album of the Year.

“But, you know, some things — I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,” he said, without actually naming his wife. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.” Jay continued, “You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category. No, when I get nervous I tell the truth.”

After that, the doting dad went on to talk about how important it is to show up in all aspects of life, referencing his eldest daughter, 12-year-old Blue Ivy, who went up with him to accept the award.

“Outside of that, you know, we got to keep showing up and forget the Grammys for a second. Just in life,” Hov explained. “As my daughter just sits and stares at me nervous as I am. Just in life, you got to keep showing up. Just keep showing up.” He continued, “Forget the Grammys you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman, until they call you a genius until they call you the greatest of all time,” he concluded. “You feel me?”

Naturally, social media exploded over the instantly-viral speech along with the rare appearance from Beyoncé who, at one point, appeared to be ducking the spotlight.

Beyoncé hiding under the hat as Fantasia was looking for someone to dance with her 😭 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/5sivnfyTt9 — Robyn Dense’n (@gooonicorn) February 5, 2024

What was your fave moment from the 2024 Grammys?