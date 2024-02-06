Bossip Video

Keke Palmer’s ex, Darius Jackson, is encouraging men to wait until marriage to have kids as he complains about their ongoing custody battle.

On Monday, Jackson took to X to air his grievances about just how difficult it is to see his son, Leodis.

“When I tell you that they make men go thru hoops when it comes to seeing their own kids,” his first tweet began. “Then they have the audacity to throw the fatherless home statistic at your face. Let alone, make you feel honored to get any type of time w/ your own child.”

The fitness instructor goes on to say that he understands men who have given up on trying to see their children, calling the whole ordeal “mentally, emotionally & physically draining.”

“I feel for the dads that gave up when it came to custody,” he wrote in another tweet. “My spirit is too strong to give up. But I totally understand. I have pondered it. Thank God I have an amazing circle.”

Jackson goes on to emphasize how important it is to “make sure God is the center of your relationship,” encouraging his followers to wait until marriage to have kids.

“There’s a rule book that’s been given to us thousands of years ago,” he said, referencing the Bible. “Best to follow it. Cause everything else leads to chaos.”

This rant from Darius comes about a month after Keke’s temporary restraining order against him got extended for six months.

According to reports from Page Six, the former couple agreed to postpone their hearing that was scheduled for last month, which, in turn, extended the domestic violence restraining order.

Their new court date is set for July 16, which is when the restraining order is set to expire.

According to court documents, they postponed the hearing because they are “engaged in mediation before a private judge.”