Bossip Video

A brand new episode of Ready To Love airs this Friday and we’ve got your first look at the singles’ steamy pajama jammy jam.

As previously reported, season 9 of the hit OWN series is set in Fort Worth where 20 eligible singles are exploring potential romantic connections.

Hosted by comedian and actor, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the dating series is continuing to explore the real-life romantic rollercoasters of successful and striking Black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode, we see the crew having a pajama party to work on intimacy and chemistry. Dominique invites the group to play “Truth or Sexy”, a take on “Truth or Dare” where you either tell the truth or say or do “something sexy.”

Chaz is apparently up for the challenge and he has his eyes on Patrice.

“I’m gonna pick truth every time,” says Patrice after being picked by Chaz. “You’re not gonna have me out here doing anything unusual.”

Despite that, Chaz has something else in mind for the transportation company owner, and he has her sit in front of him as gets on his knees.

Take a look at the flirty fun below.

Play

Are you watching Ready To Love?

New episodes air on Fridays at 8/7 c on OWN.