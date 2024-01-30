Bossip Video

A couple who met after their respective seasons of OWN’s Ready To Love. is engaged.

Walt of Ready To Love season 4 and Sabrina of Ready To Love season 5 are tying the knot. The happy couple met while living in the DMV and first went public with their romance in 2022.

Fast forward to the present day and they’re happily announcing their engagement.

On Sunday, the two shared the news via a photoshoot captioned “Engaged has a good ring to it ðŸ’žðŸ’” set to Shalamar’s “This Is For The Lover In You.”

The two are now being flooded with well-wishes from #RTL alumni in the comments.

“Yesss! I’m so happy for you both,” wrote Libba from season 4. “Congrats to one of my fave couples! ðŸ–¤âœ¨ðŸ–¤ “Yaaaasss sis!!!! Love yall so much!!!” wrote Dakiya from season 5. “Yay!!! It’s finally out!!! This is such a beautiful video!!!! Love you guys!!!” added Kheri from season 4.

#RTL host Tommy Miles also congratulated the couple with back-to-back IG posts.

Ready To Love Has Seen Other Recent Success Stories

Interestingly enough, Sabrina starred in the same season of Ready To Love as Joi and Clifton, while Walt starred in the season with Cornelius and Kamil.

Both of the aforementioned couples are still together.

Joi and Clifton are married and starring on OWN’s Love & Marriage D.C…

and Cornelius and Kamil are recently engaged.

Similarly, DaKiya from Ready To Love season 5 is now married…

and Aisha from Ready To Love season 4 announced her engagement in December.

Congrats to all of the happy couples!

The latest season of Ready To Love, season 9, airs Friday nights at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network