G Herbo recently became emotional in a new interview after placing the blame on himself for a friend’s passing.
Earlier this week, the Chicago rapper who has much to celebrate after avoiding jail time in his fraud case was a guest on What The World Doesn’t Know About My Child hosted by Big Greg, the father of G Herbo’s late friend Gregory “Lil Greg” Jackson III.
According to Complex, things got intense during the chat as Herbo revealed that he blames himself for Lil Greg’s passing. Back in 2021, Greg was murdered at a barbershop when someone walked in and shot him in the face.
“I felt empty. I feel like I caused it, 100%, from the bottom of my heart,” said Herbo. “I felt like, what the f*** you wanna do something to my little brother for? You wanted to do something to me. The reason why I feel like that is ’cause I always dictated his life a little bit…” the rapper added.
“I told him to stop going to that f*****g barbershop. I’m telling him this countless times… But he’s such a good person he ain’t thinking that [somebody would hurt him].”
Elsewhere in the interview, G Herbo became emotional and had visible tears in his eyes.
“If I get a Grammy, an Oscar, I’ma still think about my little brother. My life can’t be complete without him. It don’t feel complete. It’s never gonna feel complete without him,” he said. “That’s the truth! I ain’t never gonna be able to feel complete without him,” Herbo said. “That sh*t just don’t make sense to me. It don’t add up. And I’ve been through a lot of sh*t, way too much. It still ain’t making sense to me why he not here.”
Previously, Herb touched on losing several friends in an interview with Bootleg Kev and admitted that the trauma of losing his loved ones led him to use prescription drugs.
Thankfully, he kicked his drug habit and got a therapist who helped him cope with his emotions.
You can watch the full conversation between G Herbo and Big Greg below.
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.