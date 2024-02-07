Bossip Video

Kanye West is alleging that he’s having trouble booking venues for performances and he’s now turning to social media for help.

On Feb. 6, a frustrated Kanye asked his followers to assist him in getting his career back on track. According to the Chicago rapper, he hasn’t been able to perform in over a year and he thinks his antisemitic rants are to blame.

While detailing hardships in a now-deleted video, Kanye and his $850,000 titanium dentures told his 19 million followers on the platform that he’s having trouble booking arenas and has only been able to book the United Center in his hometown of Chicago for an upcoming tour.

“And you know why that is,” said Ye hinting to his previous antisemitic rants.

In a follow-up post, he also compared his hardships to that of Elvis Presley.

“I have not been allowed to perform in a year,” he wrote. “Feels like the Elvis Presley movie.”

After Kanye dropped this bombshell on his followers, Page Six reports that things started looking up for Ye as he shared screenshots of text messages from people reaching out to help him secure venues.

He also noted that all of his show bookings now flow through the Cara Lewis Group.

Ye’s rant comes after he’s had previous tour troubles. In 2016 he abruptly ended his Saint Pablo tour after ranting about Jay-Z, Hilary Clinton and Facebook and walking off stage. Following the walk-out, he canceled the entire second leg of the tour leading to lawsuits over the canceled shows.

Those lawsuits were eventually settled in 2018, but his rant reportedly soured his relationship with Jay-Z.

“You gave him 20 million without thinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’?” Jay-Z rapped on “Kill Jay-Z” addressing Kanye’s actions.

Regardless of his antics, Kanye West is still one of the biggest artists in the world and someone will take the risk to book him. Now we’ll just have to wait and see which venues are willing to do so.