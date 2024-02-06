Bossip Video

Bill Maher recently revealed that he conducted a two-hour podcast interview with Kanye West that will never see the light of day.

Kanye West and his shenanigans are the topic of conversation for TMZ Investigates which released a special report exploring how he managed to stay relevant while embracing anti-semitism. Bill Maher is featured in the investigation and offers his two cents as someone who’s been in hot water before.

According to Complex, Maher said that he feels Ye remained unscathed from his comments due to the age of his target audience.

“The problem I think is that he appeals mostly—of course, he’s a rock star—to young people,” the 68-year-old explained. “They don’t know much, and they surely don’t know much about the Middle East or Jews. So the combination of, you know, Kanye out there…I feel like he was sort of helpful for spreading the fertilizer. And I do mean fertilizer, for this idea that Israel and the Jews are like the worst people in the world.”

Maher also admitted that he tried to educate Ye on his Club Random podcast but he failed and that convo will never see the light of day.

“I thought it was gonna be a learning moment. I mean, we were here for two hours. By the way, we had an amazing, fun time. He’s a very charming anti-Semite.” he continued. “And by the way, he’s not the only one in America who feels that way,” said Maher. “It’s not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West.”

Maher credited the charm of Kanye as the main reason for him not releasing the episode. He alleged that releasing the episode would contribute to spreading the “fertilizer” and he doesn’t want to use his platform to spread that message.

Despite Ye losing his Adidas and Gap deals he is still one of the most popular artists in the world and is picking up the pieces. He recently released his first footwear on his own and will host a listening session later this week in Chicago.

Not only that, but West apologized for his anti-semitic comments and allegedly has a two-hour video apology coming soon.