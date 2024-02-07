Bossip Video

Just a few months after dropping her new perfume, Beyoncé has released a trailer for her upcoming haircare line.

Following the release of her latest album, Renaissance, Bey embarked on a world tour for the better part of 2023. Now that she’s back home with her babies, she can focus on her other business ventures, including her long-awaited haircare brand: Cécred.

The star posted a teaser for the launch on Instagram, announcing that “the journey begins on Feb 20.”

The clip features women working at “Headliners Hair Salon,” which was named after the salon Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, opened in Houston back in the ’90s. The trailer shows women with different hair textures getting their hair shampooed before showing Beyoncé getting her hair washed.

The trailer concludes with some sweet footage of Bey as a child, sitting next to her mom and waving to the camera.

This announcement comes almost a year after Beyoncé first teased the launch of her haircare brand, having posted about her special connection to the hair salon in May 2023.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” She asked in her caption at the time. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done.” Bey’s caption continued, “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” Beyoncé continued. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.” She concluded her caption by telling fans she “can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Now, all these months later, we finally get to experience Cécred.